A Simply Beautiful Closet Makeover

I have to say, it was a long awaited dream of mine to have a roomy clothing storage space to call my own. The inception of this walk-in closet began the second my youngest son moved out to be on his own. There should be a hard and fast rule that a woman never shares clothing areas with their better half if they want to survive a long term relationship. When this project came to mind, I chose to play my cards right with my husband Steve.

I used a bit of reverse psychology on him. Oh, and I’m not afraid to admit I basically conned him.