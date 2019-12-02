The shopping holidays of Black Friday and Cyber Monday have grown to virtual monumental heights in recent years. As people spend money on themselves and the people close to them, a desire to give back to the community has grown along with it.

Thus, the creation of Giving Tuesday.

Wondering how you can extend holiday cheer to charities and good causes? Here's our compilation of retailers that make giving back easy on Giving Tuesday.

Retailers that donate directly

AmazonSmile: Donate local or go global.

The AmazonSmile Foundation donates 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible products to a charity of your choosing. Simply go to "smile.amazon.com," and Amazon walks you through the rest. Stay local and go with your hometown's first responders or choose a national charity.

Sephora Stands: Portion of proceeds go toward empowerment efforts for women and underrepresented individuals.

This year's official Sephora Stands product, a retractable swivel brush in a red barrel, donates $16 from each purchase. Proceeds count toward the beauty retailer's 2019 goal of giving $1 million in support of support five national organizations. The brush is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Everlane x Oceana Black Friday Fund: $15 of every sale goes toward the fight against single-use plastic to help clean up our oceans.

Everlane, through its partnership with Oceana, is committed to promoting global policy changes to eliminate single-use plastic. This year's goal is $300,000, which is enough to fund an entire year of awareness and political action campaigns worldwide.

Backcountry and The Nature Conservancy: Opt to donate $1 at checkout in support of protecting and restoring natural landscapes, resources, and habitats.

Whenever you buy gear from Backcountry, you have the option to add one extra dollar to your total that will be donated to The Nature Conservancy to protect the beauty of the outdoors. Since 2014, Backcountry has raised $650,00 for the nonprofit and made $125,000 in corporate donations.

Warby Parker Buy a Pair, Give a Pair: Matches every purchase with a donation of eyeglasses to the visually impaired in underserved communities.

Warby Parker works with partners in 50 countries to administer eye exams and provide affordable prescription glasses to urban or remote areas. Their mission is to empower men and women, who experience a 20% income boost by simply having the right prescription. Warby Parker partners also journey into classrooms to make sure kids can enjoy reading and learning.

Parachute: Partners with the United Nations' Nothing But Nets program to send malaria-preventing bed nets to people who need them.

A portion of sales go toward the global grassroots campaign Nothing But Nets that aims to prevent malaria by providing bed nets as well as crucial interventions. Parachute's product offerings also includes high-quality home textiles made by artisans who earn fair, living wages.

Nordstrom's MAC AIDS Fund Partnership: 100% of proceeds go toward families and children affected by HIV and AIDS.

MAC lipstick inspires confidence, especially when it's connected to a good cause. Nordstrom is proud to donate 100% of every Viva Glam Lipstick sale to fund HIV/AIDS awareness programs in 92 countries.

Alex and Ani Charity by Design: Specially-designed pieces donate 20% of sales to charity partners.

This holiday release, featuring a tiny train, donates to Baby 2 Baby, an organization that provides basic necessities to children living in poverty. The purchase window for donation runs from November 2019 through January 2020.

Dr. Brandt Foundation: 100% of sales from every product from the #SayILoveYou collection goes toward community outreach dedicated to mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

This line funds education resources for mental health and promotes Dr. Brandt's mission to spread love and inclusion. It often includes limited edition products, such as the Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, where a portion of proceeds sponsors museum trips for grade school kids.

Retailers with ongoing charity efforts

Allbirds: From the production methods to the raw materials used, Allbirds is minimizing its carbon footprint. The brand offsets emissions by contributing to emissions reduction projects.

Whenever you buy Allbirds, you're supporting the company's efforts to go carbon neutral this year. For every ton of carbon they emit into the atmosphere, they promise to pay to remove a ton of carbon from the air through carbon offsets. They also source low-carbon materials for their shoes and are working on reducing carbon emissions in their production process.

Leesa One Good Bed Promise: Every purchase of a mattress from Leesa supports their One Good Bed initiative, which provides beds for children without.

You know that a quality mattress can make all the difference. Quality sleep is necessary to feel good both physically and mentally -- and developing kids especially need their sleep. One in five children in the U.S. lives in poverty, which is why Leesa aims to create positive change. So far, the company has donated over 36,000 mattresses to kids who need them.

Home Depot Foundation: Associate-led volunteer organization, Team Depot, has raised $315 million to veteran-related causes -- and counting.

Team Depot sponsors a variety of programs to assist veterans of all ages, including career development, training resources, transition services, and veteran discount days. Home Depot also donates supplies and helps fund projects to adapt homes for injured veterans.

Best Buy with St. Jude Children's Hospital: Choose to donate a dollar or more at checkout, both in-store and online.

Once you're ready to wrap up your purchase at Best Buy, you can donate to St. Jude's with the click of a button. Donations fund cancer research, support families financially impacted by cancer, and sponsor in-hospital activities for young patients. Last year alone, the retailer raised over $10.2 million.

Build-A-Bear Charitable Giving: Works with a range of nonprofits to provide teddy bears to children in need nationwide.

Build-A-Bear is partnered with the American Red Cross, Canine Companions for Independence, and even has its own foundation. The company donates teddy bears and resources to children in at-risk communities and group homes, as well as those affected by national disasters.

Helzberg Helps: Portion of sales from Kalahari Dream Diamond go toward women's empowerment programs in Botswana.

This exclusive collection from Helzberg Diamonds is ethically sourced from South Africa. A portion of each sale funds free primary education and sponsors job development programs for women. Helzberg is also partnered with the World Diamond Council to promote human rights, health, and safety in the region.

Patagonia 1% for the Planet: Pledges 1% of sales to environmental preservation and restoration efforts.

This global corporate responsibility alliance raises cross-industry environmental awareness. It recently surpassed the $89 million mark in cash and in-kind donations. Patagonia's 1% donation goes to grassroots groups committed to social and environmental change projects in over 60 countries.

