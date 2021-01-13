Is red wine gluten-free?

Based on FDA standards, many red wines are categorized as gluten-free because they contain less than 20 parts per million gluten

Most red wines are classified as gluten-free because they meet the FDA’s gluten-free labeling standards. However, it doesn’t mean that red wines are entirely gluten-free.

While grapes are naturally gluten-free, wine-making and bottling processes may introduce trace amounts of gluten into wine. According to the FDA, provided there is less than 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten in the wine, the label can say “gluten-free.”

If you lead a gluten-free lifestyle due to celiac disease, gluten intolerance, or dietary necessity, you’re probably curious about glutens in red wines. Here’s a quick overview of everything you need to know.

Glutens in the aging process of red wines

As you may know, gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley.

In the past, the aging process for wine included wheat paste to seal wine barrels. On average, this introduces less than 10 ppm of gluten into wine — which is still less than the FDA-approved 20 ppm standard for labeling wine as gluten-free. Wheat paste has since been replaced with gluten-free waxing substitutes.

Glutens in the fining process of red wines

When red and white wines are made, they go through a process called fining, in which unwanted materials are removed before they leave the cellar.

Because the wine industry is keenly aware of gluten sensitivities, it’s fairly rare to see gluten as a fining agent at this point. The most common fining agents used today include gelatin, milk proteins, and fish proteins. Vegan wines, however, use bentonite clay to remove unwanted intruders.

Inquiring about glutens in red wines

While only trace amounts of gluten are present in some gluten-free red wines, any gluten consumption may be enough to cause serious side effects in individuals with celiac disease. For that reason, it’s strongly recommended to ask the winery about the aging and fining processes before you buy or drink.

Another option is to use third-party research to determine whether wines truly live up to their gluten-free labeling. Some red wines are marked with certification labels from reputable organizations that test wine and facilities for gluten. In addition to comprehensive testing, they may publish findings on their websites.

Other gluten-free labeling on red wines

When shopping for gluten-free red wines, you may come across some wines that list “no gluten ingredients” on their label instead. This is much different than gluten-free.

While these wines supposedly don’t contain any gluten ingredients, the term isn’t an official one used by the FDA or any other leading food authorities. The term also doesn’t denote whether the wine is at risk for cross-contamination during the bottling process, handling, or storage.

