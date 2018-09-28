Protein Overnight Oats Recipe
September 28, 2018
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk
- 1/2 cup Vanilla Greek Yogurt
- 1 scoop Vanilla Protein Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
- 4 teaspoons Ground Cinnamon
- 1/2 cup Steel Cut Oats
Directions
- Pour almond milk, yogurt, and protein powder into a jar – whisk or stir to combine.
- Stir in vanilla, cinnamon, and oats.
- Store in the refrigerator overnight. Top with fruit, nuts, or granola and enjoy.
