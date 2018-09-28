  1. Home
Protein Overnight Oats Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Kristan Roland
Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk
  • 1/2 cup Vanilla Greek Yogurt
  • 1 scoop Vanilla Protein Powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 4 teaspoons Ground Cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup Steel Cut Oats

Directions

  1. Pour almond milk, yogurt, and protein powder into a jar – whisk or stir to combine.
  2. Stir in vanilla, cinnamon, and oats.
  3. Store in the refrigerator overnight. Top with fruit, nuts, or granola and enjoy.

 

