FQRL4WRVQRDCFOFGNEWCWPH7VE.JPG

Image icon FQRL4WRVQRDCFOFGNEWCWPH7VE.JPG
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Popular Los Angeles taco stand shuts down after customers insist on not wearing masks, being racist

June 30, 2020 | 7:05pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Joseph Wilkinson

No Mask, No Taco.