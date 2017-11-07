  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Paleo Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup

From www.foodfanatic.com by Amanda Livesay
Paleo Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup

Print
Save

Paleo Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup Recipe

Embed

Ingredients

  • 4 slices Paleo-Friendly Bacon, diced
  • 1 medium Onion, diced
  • 2 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 6 cups Butternut Squash, diced
  • 2 cups Sweet Potato, diced
  • 1 cup Carrot, diced
  • 1 cup Apple, peeled and diced
  • 4 cups Vegetable Stock, or chicken
  • 1 cup Full Fat Coconut Milk, canned
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste
  • Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, for serving

Directions

  1. In a large soup pot over medium-high heat, cook bacon until crisp. Use a slotted spoon to remove bacon to a paper towel-lined plate.
  2. Remove all but 1 tablespoons of the bacon grease and lower heat to medium.
  3. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until softened and translucent.
  4. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
  5. Add butternut squash, sweet potato, carrot, apple, and vegetable stock.
  6. Bring to a boil, cover and lower to a simmer. Simmer for about 15 minutes, or until all the veggies are fork tender.
  7. Use an immersion blender (or transfer to a regular blender) to blend until smooth.
  8. Stir in coconut milk and season with salt and pepper.
  9. Top with the bacon and some pumpkin seeds before serving. 

Recommended

Le Creuset 6.75 Qt French Oven
Le Creuset 6.75 Qt French Oven

Le Creuset 4.5 Qt Round French Oven
Le Creuset 4.5 Qt Round French Oven

Le Creuset French Oven - 5 1/2 Quart
Le Creuset French Oven - 5 1/2 Quart

Dreamfarm Supoon
Dreamfarm Supoon

Continue reading at Food Fanatic