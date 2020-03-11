Our favorite products right now that are less than $100

If there's one thing that excites the team at our office, it's affordable products that are actually useful.

After all, who doesn't love a good deal? That's why we're sharing this list of our favorite purchases right now that are less than $100.

So whether you're looking for inexpensive electronics, self-care essentials, home goods, fashion-forward clothing, or anything else, we have you covered.

Start here to treat yourself to worthwhile products that won't break the bank.

Cost-effective electronics

Add a little spark to your life with these fun and convenient electronics. They'll keep things lively and interesting -- especially when you're the only human in the room.

All-New Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $59.99 at Amazon

This Echo Dot streamlines your bedside table and lets you listen to music, catch up on news, or engage with Alexa. You'll get a better night's rest by minimizing phone usage before bed, because the dot can set your morning alarm, show you the time, and tell you whatever else you might need to know.

BeatsX Wireless Earphones: $79.99 at Amazon (was $99.95)

Save big and listen to your favorite jams on these wireless earbuds from a favorite brand that are half the price of Apple's AirPods. They're fully compatible with Siri, and you can enjoy up to eight hours of battery life on the go.

Stock your kitchen

These premium kitchen essentials are now on sale, and we couldn't be happier. Optimize your time and add a bit of excitement to everyday cooking with these tools and small appliances.

Lodge 10.25" Cast Iron Skillet: $14.88 at Amazon (was $26.28)

Our favorite cast iron skillet is not only available at well under $100, but it's also even more affordable right now while it's marked down 44% at Amazon. This pre-seasoned Lodge skillet is ready for cooking right out of the box. It features double drip spouts and is made in the U.S.

Martha Stewart Collection Smiley Face Pancake Pan: $34.99 at Macy's (was $49.99)

Make pancakes the fun and easy way with this delightful smiley-face pan. Made from cast iron aluminum, the pan is designed to last through the years. Each batch features seven friendly emoji-inspired faces.

Bialetti 6-Cup Express Moka Pot: $27.87 at Amazon

It's easy to make espresso at home without spending thousands on a professional machine thanks to this Italian-made Moka Pot. Within five minutes, you'll enjoy the intoxicating aroma and taste of espresso. The pot breaks down into two pieces for easy cleaning, too.

Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor: $44.99 at Amazon

Meal prep is a lot easier with this food processor. Its wide-mouth chute handles larger ingredients, like blocks of cheese or chunky celery sticks. With a 10-cup capacity, you'll love the time you save by cooking and prepping in bulk.

Affordable fashion

These looks are keeping us on-trend and on our toes this season. Now is the time to snag some end-of-season sales before they're gone.

Levi's Denim Truck Tracker: $48.98 at Nordstrom (was $98)

Spring is coming, which has us thinking it's time to pull out the classic Levi's denim jacket. Its comfy design is made from 100% soft cotton and features a boxy but relaxed fit. We love that the medium-faded wash is neutral enough to pair well with a variety of casual styles.

Cariuma White Canvas High-Tops: $98 at Cariuma

If your spring wardrobe needs anything, it's this pair of eco-friendly white high-tops. These super-trendy kicks rock a classic look with a heel pull table and a rubber toe guard, and in our testing, we've found them to be very durable. Best of all, they're ethically made and shipped with carbon-neutral methods.

Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie: $99.90 at Nordstrom (was $149.95)

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better end-of-season sale than on these boots. Available in 13 trendy colors, including Dry Rose and Foxy Suede, you might find yourself picking up more than one pair (and we don't blame you at all).

For your entertainment

Looking for new ways to spend your free time? These hobby and recreation products are bound to add fun and relaxation to your much-needed downtime.

Brother Lightweight Sewing Machine: $93.49 at Amazon (was $99.99)

If you're feeling DIY-inspired, pick up this cute sewing machine for all your crafty creations. Its automatic threader and drop-in bobbin make for easy operation. Enjoy tremendous versatility and freedom with 70 built-in stitches.

Keter Outdoor Beer Cooler Patio Table: $40.89 at Amazon (was $61.26)

Get psyched for backyard entertaining with this dual-function table and beverage chiller. Its pull-up table makes for easy access to the cooler base, which stores up to 40 12-ounce cans of your favorite brews.

GoSports Cornhole Bean Bag Toss Game Set: $87.99 at Amazon

Head outside to enjoy the sunshine with this cornhole set. The boards are tailgate size and the bean bags are all-weather, which means this set is easy to pack up and bring to any gathering.

For globetrotters

If you've made some big travel plans this year, invest in these must-have accessories that are sure to make your journeys more convenient.

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Suitcase Luggage with Wheels: $49.99 at Amazon

We've got the perfect spinner suitcase for all your upcoming travels. This economical 21-inch polycarbonate carry-on meets most international and domestic carry-on size requirements. Navigating tight spaces around terminals has never been more streamlined.

Fjallraven Kanken Backpack: $79.95 at Backcountry

Look no further for a trendy backpack perfect for daily use or traveling. Made with the brand's patented, super-tough fabric, it's impressively durable and water-resistant. There's even a removable pad ideal for makeshift seating on the go.

ReNew Traveler Tote: $88 at Everlane

This durable tote has everything you need for work or play. Made from recycled nylon, it's the perfect lightweight companion. The tote's spacious design makes it an ideal weekender bag, but if you need to pack it away, simply roll it up for easy storage.

Fitness inspiration

Pat yourself on the back if you've kept your health and fitness resolutions this year. Celebrate by picking up these products sure to inspire your next workout.

Prana Large E.C.O. Yoga Mat: $51.99 at Backcountry (was $64.95)

Put the "ahh" in Savasana with this comfortable thick yoga mat. It's constructed of non-toxic materials and is UV-resistant, making it a perfect choice for outdoor springtime practice. You'll also be glad to know that this mat is recyclable and biodegradable.

Fitbit Inspire HR: $98.90 at Amazon

Need a little motivation to stay active? Pick up this fitness tracker to track daily activity, REM sleep, and heart rate. It can sync with major online fitness platforms like MyFitnessPal and Noom. Best of all, a single charge lasts for close to five days.

Wind down with self-care

Stay productive by making the space to recharge. Take five and treat yourself to quiet downtime with some of our favorite products that pamper.

Original Casper Pillow: $65 at Casper

It's unanimous: This is the comfiest pillow we've found. Its ingenious design features a breathable weave so you can always enjoy the cool side of the pillow. It's also filled with down alternative materials, so it's allergy-friendly.

Parachute Classic Bathrobe: $99 at Parachute

Enjoy the luxurious feel of this ultra-plush bathroom made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton. It's easy to melt away the stress of the day as you wrap yourself in this robe for shower time or when you're relaxing at the end of the day.

Vichy Pureté Thermale Mineral Micellar Water: $14.50 at Ulta

A gentle wipe with micellar water removes the dirt, debris, and daily pollutants your face encounters. This formula is enriched with vitamin B5 to hydrate and fortify skin. Your face is left feeling fresh and clean -- perhaps in time for a facial or mud mask.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

