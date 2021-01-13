January 13, 2021 | 10:35amFrom www.nydailynews.com
‘No white guilt’ signs horrify Pennsylvania community in wake of Capitol riot
A community in southeast Pennsylvania is outraged after signs reading “NO WHITE GUILT!” were placed in several street corners in recent days. The signs, which appear to be an attempt to promote racial division and white nationalism, have been found in Harleysville, Towamencin Township and surrounding areas in Montgomery County, according to local media and a state lawmaker.