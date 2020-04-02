Nectar mattress review: Does it really relieve pressure?

Sleep supports your immune function, your mental health, and your overall wellbeing. The quality of your slumber affects the quality of your life.

There are a lot of things you can adjust in order to get better sleep: the amount of light and noise in your environment, your bedtime eating and drinking habits, your nightly device usage, etc.

But if you're still tossing and turning through the night or if you wake up in the mornings feeling restless or achy, you might consider making a bigger adjustment: replacing your mattress. These days, it's super easy to order a mattress online for convenient door delivery -- no need to leave the house.

We talked to a couple who replaced their old, worn-out mattress with a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress. Here's everything you need to know if you're considering replacing your mattress with one from this brand.

Benefits of memory foam mattresses

Memory foam is designed to relieve pressure on the body during sleep. This means that if you have back or joint pain, this type of mattress might be worth your consideration. The material is fairly durable, and as there are no springs that will sag over time, these tend to last longer than traditional mattresses.

What type of sleeper is memory foam best for? Because of the way that memory foam gives way, it's ideal for side sleepers because they can sink comfortably into the mattress. However, any type of sleeper could be comfortable on memory foam.

What type of sleeper is memory foam not ideal for? Heavier people, anyone who needs more support when sleeping, and those looking for a firmer mattress with more support might prefer a hybrid option over a purely memory foam mattress.

Is it good for couples? According to our testers, yes -- memory foam is good for couples because it isolates movement. So if your partner is tossing and turning, it won't disturb you.

How long should a memory foam mattress last? In general, memory foam mattresses should last for 8 to 10 years with normal use. You can make it last longer by rotating it 180 degrees monthly. If it has memory foam on both sides (the Nectar does not), you can flip it over every now and then.

Putting Nectar to the test

We talked to a couple, Jennifer and Thomas, who replaced their worn-out spring mattress with a Nectar in hopes of getting better sleep. Here's what they thought:

Delivery and setup: After a straightforward online ordering process, the mattress showed up on their doorstep inside a compact tube. They reported that the setup was super easy: It came with a custom tool to cut the plastic shrinkwrap, and they brought it inside, opened it up, and got it fully expanded within 10 minutes.

Comfort and sleep quality: Thomas reported getting better sleep on this mattress, and Jennifer said that hers is still good but no noticeable improvements. They both appreciate the medium-firmness as well as the fact that it isolates motion, making it ideal for a couple. Thomas is a combination sleeper and he says that he gets good sleep from all angles. They also appreciate that they don't need a box spring under this mattress, so it simplifies their overall bed setup (and saves money on an extra product).

Nectar versus old mattress: Before getting a Nectar, Jennifer and Thomas were sleeping on an old bargain mattress with a memory foam topper; they say the Nectar keeps them cooler and is much softer.

Complaints: Though they both like the Nectar, Thomas said he wishes that it had been about $200 cheaper (the queen Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is usually $1,198 but currently discounted to $799). The Nectar also came with two pillows that both Jennifer and Thomas found to be completely unusable; they were really hard, totally unlike the soft memory foam mattress.

More additions for a comfortable bed

The Original Casper Sleep Pillow: $65 at Casper

Because the Nectar comes with subpar pillows, we recommend replacing those with our favorite, the Casper Pillow. It's a down-alternative and it's simultaneously soft and supportive.

Parachute Percale Sheet Set: $129 at Parachute

These are our favorite sheets because they actually get more comfortable with use, making them a great long-term investment.

AmazonBasics Room Darkening Blackout Window Curtains: $29.99 at Amazon

Beyond your mattress and what you put on it, there are simple things you can add to your room to create a better sleeping environment. These blackout curtains will help block light from street lights or sunrise.

Weighted Idea Cool Weighted Blanket: $55.99 at Amazon

If anxiety keeps you from getting restful sleep, consider adding a weighted blanket to your bed. It can be soothing, helping you to sink into quality slumber.

Sarah Pitts is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.