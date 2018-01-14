  1. Home
Mince and Dumplings

From www.foodfanatic.com by Janette Fuschi
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon Vegetable Oil
  • 1 pound Ground Beef, 80/20
  • 8 ounces Yellow Onion, finely diced
  • 2 Celery Sticks, finely diced
  • 5 ounces Carrot, finely diced
  • 2 cloves Garlic, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons Tomato Paste
  • 5 ounces Red Wine
  • 14 ounces Chopped Tomatoes, canned
  • 1 1/2 cups Beef Stock
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1 Bay Leaf

For the Dumplings:

  • 1 cup All-Purpose Flour
  • 2 1/2 ounces Vegetable Shortening
  • 1/4 teaspoon Salt
  • 2 teaspoons Fresh Parsley, chopped for garnish

Directions

  1. To a large sauce pan with a lid, add the vegetable oil over medium heat.
  2. Add the ground beef and brown. Add the onions and cook until they start to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the celery, carrots and garlic, cook for 1 minute stirring.
  3. Add the salt, pepper and tomato paste and stir to combine.
  4. Stir in the wine. Mix well and scrape any brown bits from the bottom of the pan, simmer for 1 minute.
  5. Add the chopped tomatoes, beef stock, Worcestershire sauce and bay leaf.
  6. Turn up the heat and bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes while you make the dumplings.
  7. Preheat the oven to 375°F.
  8. To a bowl add the flour, salt and shortening. Use a fork to mash the shortening into the flour until it looks like large breadcrumbs.
  9. Slowly pour in cold water (about 1 cup) until you get a soft, spongy dough.
  10. Remove the bay leaf from the beef and vegetables.
  11. Flour your hands and form the dough into 8 balls. Place then evenly on top of the minced meat.
  12. Cover the pan and bake for 10 minutes. Remove the lid and bake for a further 30 minutes until the dumplings are browned and cooked.
  13. Serve garnished with chopped parsley.

