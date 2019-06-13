Is it worth it: NomNomNow

Whether it's the cuddliest toys, softest beds, or tastiest treats, everyone wants to provide the absolute best of the best for their furry friends. With that said, what's more important than your pet's daily nourishment? While dry dog and cat foods may be inexpensive and handy, they are often less healthy than we would care for them to be when you take a closer look at the ingredient label.

For instance, your average dry pet food recipe may feature beef, chicken, or pork as its main ingredient, but the remainder of a piece of kibble is often partially composed of nutritionally valueless fillers that our cats and dogs shouldn't consume to begin with, such as corn, wheat, and soy. And that's before mentioning worthless artificial colorings, sweeteners, and preservatives.

After recently receiving the results of my 3-year-old Yorkie's allergen test, I had learned that Wendy is allergic to a range of common dog food and treat ingredients, including sweet potatoes, cheddar, turkey, wheat, and most importantly, "mixed tocopherols;" a natural preservative present in practically every dry dog food on the market.

Since Wendy needed an allergen-free food solution to curb her itchiness, and a freshly made meal featuring a limited ingredient and gluten-free formula sounded like the healthiest and safest option, we were the perfect test subjects to try out the made-to-order meals from NomNomNow. We wanted to see for ourselves if their handmade pet food was worth the hype, and if it helped with Wendy's condition.

How does NomNomNow work?

Setting up a profile for Wendy was simple: I entered her name, weight, breed, and her preferred recipe, Porkalicious Potluck. A sizable box of pre-portioned meals arrived quickly, and the entire shipment was as chilly as a supermarket's freezer due to the included dry ice and insulated box.

Note that whether your dog would rather enjoy Tasty Turkey Fare, Chicken Chow-Wow, or Heartland Beef Mash, 28 meals will cost you $20.50 a week after the initial trial price of $16.40.

But how was the food?

Wendy's diet consisted of pork, potatoes, green beans, yellow squash, mushrooms, kale, fish oil, and their own "NomNomNutrient Mix" of human grade vitamins. This simple recipe is more nutritious than her preservative-packed former dry food, and featured plenty of sizable chunks of meaty pork and potatoes, but since it wasn't loaded with the high levels of salt and fat she was used to, Wendy seemed to be a little unimpressed at first.

Wendy loved the chicken jerky treats, though. After crumbling a few tiny bits of chicken jerky into Wendy's first NomNomNow meal, she wolfed it down, and each packet without the jerky thereafter.

What else does NomNomNow do?

Outside of shipping your choice of four different meals to your home on your schedule, NomNomNow also produces several treats, supplements, and a range of products to improve your pet's digestive health.

Perhaps the most impressive non-food product offered by NomNomNow is their Insights Microbiome Kit. Dog parents can drive themselves crazy trying to pinpoint exactly what is making their otherwise happy dog itchy, but this simple test is the best method of learning if your dog's gut health is the cause of a number of common problems.

You may be surprised to learn how severely an imbalance of microorganisms can wreak havoc on a dog or cat's digestion, immune system, or simply cause your pet to scratch like mad.

If the microbiome test gives your pet a clean bill of gut health, you know that the problem is elsewhere. On the other hand, if there is a disparity, a dose of probiotic supplements will do wonders to get them back to full health.

Is it worth it?

If your pet is dealing with unbearable skin or digestive problems, or you would simply prefer to know that she is eating a healthy and clean diet of high-quality ingredients, we feel that switching your dogs and cats to NomNomNow is absolutely worth it.

A subscription to NomNomNow may be more expensive than buying a bag of dry dog food, but feeding your dog a limited-ingredient diet of meat and vegetables is one of the best things you can do for the long term health of your pet. It's healthy, convenient, they'll fall in love with the food, and it's an all-around win-win.

For those with pets who don't have issues that come from digestive health, or for those on a tight budget, it might not be worth it.

