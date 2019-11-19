How to save a ton on beauty essentials

Whether you have a beauty junkie on your list or you need to stock up on your own cosmetics, the holidays are the best time to buy prestige beauty products like makeup, haircare, perfume, and skincare.

Why? Because just about every high-end brand offers value sets of their most popular products. You can save anywhere from a few dollars to well over 50% if you buy a holiday gift set. Here are some of our favorites. Remember to look for add-on values like free gifts with purchase or additional coupon codes that will save you even more.

Skincare

First Aid Beauty Calling All FAB Skin Heroes

For a solid set of basic skincare products, this tops the list of customer favorites. Save more than 50% on this kit which includes a facial cleanser, repair cream for dry patches, lip balm, face moisturizer, and a hydrating primer.

You pay: $49 at Ulta

What it's worth: $115

Sunday Riley Starter Kit Vol. 1

Want brighter, more youthful-looking skin? This kit contains four products to round out a simple yet effective skincare regimen: GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Luna Sleeping Night Oil, and Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream.

You pay: $49 at Dermstore

What it's worth: $80

Origins 4-Pc. Pro-Age Powerhouses Plantscription Set

Combat the signs of aging naturally with this kit, which includes four Origins bestsellers: Plantscription cleanser and serum, SPF 25 Power Anti-Aging Cream, and Anti-Aging Power Eye Cream.

You pay: $58 at Macy's

What it's worth: $104

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Anti-Aging Trio

Collagen is an "it" ingredient right now for its anti-aging and hydrating capabilities. This set saves you more than $50 compared to buying each item separately. You get a cleanser, moisturizer, and eye treatment in this simple but solid trio.

You pay: $68 at Ulta

What it's worth: $156

FRESH Mask Me Happy Set

No self-care beauty routine is complete without a weekly treatment mask, and FRESH is a trusted brand. Get four of their popular face masks at a deep discount with this set that will help replenish your skin no matter what it needs week to week.

You pay: $79 at Nordstrom

What it's worth: $110

PERRICONE MD Essential Fx Starter Collection

When your skin is really acting up, this kit steps up to the challenge. And buying as a set saves you nearly half the price of buying each product on its own. The kit delivers powerful moisture, smoothing out wrinkles and lifting saggy, tired skin.

You pay: $129 at Nordstrom

What it's worth: $249

Makeup

URBAN DECAY Naked Honey Vault Set

This gorgeous makeup set is perfect for fans of the cult beauty classic Naked palettes, which are beloved for their intense pigments and universally flattering shades. This set includes the latest palette plus lots of extras, including a primer to help your shadow last all day, a scented shimmery body powder, and lip gloss to finish up your glowy look.

You pay: $115 at Nordstrom

What it's worth: $142

Too Faced Limited Edition Tutti Frutti - Gingerbread Lane Makeup Collection

This trio of pretty palettes is perfect for someone who likes a range of shades, or you could split it up into three gifts. They each include several eyeshadows and blushes in festive packaging - saving you major bucks in the long run.

You pay: $35 at Ulta

What it's worth: $270

MAC Taste Of Stardom Mini Lipstick Kit

This is perfect for the person who always has a colorful lip but likes to play with different colors. MAC has long been a leading brand of lipstick, and this set has tons of both subtle and bold shades to play with. It's also fun to layer them over each other to create your signature lip.

You pay: $74.50 at Ulta

What it's worth: $168

Tarte Gift & Glam Collector's Set

If you love bold color but don't want ingredients that might irritate sensitive skin and eyes, Tarte is a solid bet. This set includes everything you need for a night out or holiday brunch: 20 eyeshadows, 4 blushes/bronzers, 4 interchangeable palettes, a travel-sized mascara, and a versatile, shimmering lipgloss.

You pay: $49 at Ulta

What it's worth: $246

Benefit Cosmetics BROW Superstars! Value Set

What's the point in perfectly applied eye makeup if your brows aren't framing your eyes to make them pop? This kit has everything you need for perfectly shaped, full, and healthy brows - and you'll save well over 50% by buying this all-in-one set.

You pay: $59 at Ulta

What it's worth: $144

Perfume & cologne

Calvin Klein Men's Multiline Coffret Set

A good cologne is often quite expensive, usually costing $100 or more. With this set, you're gifting your guy four classic scents for well under the cost of a giant bottle. The smaller sizes are convenient for travel, and they come packaged in a nice gift box.

You pay: $45 at Ulta

What it's worth: $84

Beauty Finds by ULTA Beauty Online Only Joyful Jumble Set

If you're still searching for your signature scent, or you want a perfume for any mood, this set of some of the most popular fragrances out there will be a great way to experiment - and it costs far less than one big bottle you'll never use up.

You pay: $39.50 at Ulta

What it's worth: $82

Haircare

ALTERNA Caviar Anti-Aging Set

Winter weather is harsh on hair, but this shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in cream works wonders on dry, lifeless locks. If you've wanted to try this line but hesitated because it isn't cheap, now's your chance to save big.

You pay: $72 at Nordstrom

What it's worth: $114

DevaCurl How to Quit Shampoo, Cleanse & Condition Kit

Curly hair is hard to tame, especially in a season of cold, windy weather and lots of static from knit sweaters. This kit contains three must-haves for wavy to tightly coiled tresses, and at this discounted price, it's worth stocking up on them now.

You pay: $24.76 at Amazon

What it's worth: $35

IGK All Stars Volume, Hydration And Dry Shampoo Kit

It's best not to wash your hair every single day as it strips it of natural oils that keep it shiny, soft, and bouncy. In between washings, dry shampoo can lift up the roots and soak up any greasiness. This is a great kit to gift to anyone who wants to get up and go without all the fuss.

You pay: $25 at Ulta

What it's worth: $43

Beauty tools

Beautyblender Dripping in Diamonds

There's no point investing in premium beauty products if you don't apply them correctly. Beauty blenders are great for putting on makeup and skincare products so that you get the most out of them. Plus, these four sponges are easy to handle and to wash clean.

You pay: $35 at Dermstore

What it's worth: $56

Tarte 6-Pc. Limited Edition Brush Set

This premium brush set includes everything you need to sweep on your makeup for a flawless look. Good makeup brushes are expensive, but this value set saves you almost $100.

You pay: $39 at Macy's

What it's worth: $116

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit

Hair care is important for men, too - especially if he has a beard. Keeping it clean and treating it with moisturizers after is a self-care treat, and this beloved value-priced starter set will help him groom his facial hair to perfection.

You pay: $35 at Ulta

What it's worth: $43

Katie Reseburg is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.



BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.