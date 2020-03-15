How to keep the air in your home as clean as possible

Clean air is on the mind. Fortunately, this is easy to prioritize in your home when you have the proper supplies on hand.

After all, it is the time of year for spring cleaning, meaning it's the ideal opportunity to clean away allergens, germs, and to sanitize your living area so you can keep your loved ones as healthy as possible.

We've found some excellent products to help keep the air in your home clean that will help you can take control of your space and get some peace of mind.

A combination of these products can make a huge difference to the air quality in your home, leaving your airways happy, your immune system strengthened, and your anxieties soothed.

Dehumidifiers

By removing moisture from the air, dehumidifiers can curb the growth of mold, mildew, and bacteria, all of which can trigger allergies and negatively impact your immune function.

Afloia Electric Home Dehumidifier: $37.99 at Amazon

If you don't need a dehumidifier that packs a huge punch, this is an excellent option at an affordable price. Its small size means it's ideal for use in the bedroom or bathroom, both of which are prone to humidity.

Pure Enrichment Deluxe Mini Dehumidifier: $69.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Although still fairly compact, this model has some excellent features, such as whisper-quiet operation that won't disturb you at night and a transparent water tank so you know when it needs emptying.

GE 45 pt. Dehumidifier with Built-In Pump: $299 at The Home Depot

Looking for something altogether more powerful? This dehumidifier from GE has a 45-pint daily capacity and works well even in very damp spaces or high-humidity areas. The LED display panel makes it easy to control.

Robot vacuum cleaners

Keeping your floors clean has never been easier than with a robot vacuum, and clean floors mean less dust and dirt for a cleaner and healthier environment.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac: $249.99 at Amazon

You don't need to spend an inordinate amount on a robot vacuum to get a quality model. This option from eufy performs excellently without the high price that's attached to top-of-the-line vacuums.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum: $449 at Amazon (was $649.99)

The Roomba is the biggest name in robot vacuum cleaners, and for good reason. You can control it directly from your phone and it has incredible navigation capabilities, easily making it around your home with the best possible coverage if you're willing to make the investment.

Air purifiers

Want the cleanest air possible? You need an air purifier. These appliances use advanced filters to trap allergens and some models use UV light to kill bacteria and viruses too.

Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier: $96.49 at Amazon (was $149.99)

With its HEPA filter, this air purifier can catch 99.97% of all particles of 0.3 microns in diameter or larger, including common allergens such as pollen, dust, and pet dander. It also has UV technology that's meant to kill airborne viruses and lessen VOCs in the air.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier: $649 at The Home Depot

Dyson uses some impressive technology with this air purifier. It isn't cheap, but we think it's worth every penny. Not only does it trap allergens, but it can also sense air-polluting events so it's ready when you need it and project fresh air around the room.

Houseplants

While houseplants do have some air-purifying properties, in reality, you'd need an awful lot of plants to make a real difference. That said, it can't hurt to have a bit of greenery around in conjunction with some other air-cleaning products.

Aglaonema Plant in Grower Pot: $18.43 at The Home Depot

Also known as Chinese evergreen, Aglaonema plants are known for their air-purifying properties, particularly in absorbing formaldehyde and benzene. This plant thrives in low light and in humid areas, such as bathrooms.

American Plant Exchange Sansevieria Trifasciata Snake Plant: $19.99 at Amazon

The snake plant likes being positioned in indirect sunlight, though it can tolerate both low light and full sunlight. It was identified by NASA as one of the top air-purifying plants, removing a range of toxins and pollutants from the air.

Costa Farms Aloe Vera: $17.99 at Amazon

Aloe vera is another of NASA's top 10 air-purifying plants. As long as you have a sunny spot to place it in, aloe vera is extremely easy to grow and even produces "pups" (baby plants) that you can pot to fill your home with aloe over time.

Essential oil diffusers

Since scented candles and synthetic air fresheners contribute to indoor air pollution, try essential oil diffusers instead, especially during times when it's critical to preserve the best possible air quality in your environment.

SpaRoom Mysto Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser: $39.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

This affordable diffuser uses ultrasonic technology to diffuse essential oils into the air, so there's no smoke or burning involved. We love the faux marble appearance of the diffuser.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser: $119 at Goop

Using steam to diffuse essential oils into the air, this attractive diffuser gives you bursts of aromatherapy without giving off an overwhelmingly strong scent. Its sturdy stone construction makes it worth the higher price, as it adds an elegant accent to any space.

