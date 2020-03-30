How to exercise inside without spending $2,000+ on a Peloton bike

These days, exercise can provide a much-needed respite from the monotony of being stuck indoors.

However, with social distancing protocols in place, spring showers starting up, and kids home from school, you might find yourself unable to head outside to exercise.

But the good news is that you don't need a pile of money and a Peloton bike to work out in your home. A bit of creative ingenuity will put you on track to meet your fitness goals and get those much-needed endorphins.

Here are seven tips to get you physically active at home on a budget.

1. Use equipment you already own

Go the DIY route if you can't afford to upgrade your home gym equipment. Love the idea of a Peloton? Use a basic spin bike and stick a tablet on the handlebars. Browse YouTube or splurge a bit on the company's iOS app subscription. Don't have a spin bike? Even better, buy a trainer -- it's cheaper than purchasing a whole smart bike system, and it allows for indoor training on a bike you're already familiar with.

CycleOps Fluid 2 Trainer: $299.99 at Amazon

This bike trainer is ideal for people who prefer to get exercise by cycling. It's incredibly easy to mount the bike you already own onto the device. The power band technology offers a wide range of resistance options, whether you're doing intervals or cooling down.

Blackburn Folding Trainer Mat: $24 at Backcountry (was $31.95)

Don't forget to place a floor mat underneath your bike and trainer to protect your floors from scratches and dings. It will also catch the sweat you work up from your indoor ride.

Wahoo Fitness Indoor Training Starter Bundle: $569.97 at Backcountry

If you're interested in pinching pennies but don't want to sacrifice the quality of your workout, try this all-in-one Wahoo bundle. It's significantly cheaper than a Peloton but similarly mimics the feel of outdoor riding. It also comes with a super-accurate power meter.

2. Take advantage of YouTube

If you're bored with your usual exercise routine, a quick YouTube search for workout videos will provide you with endless options, from relaxing yoga sessions to tough, fast-paced HIIT workouts. We're particularly fond of doing video-led yoga sessions rather than paying for classes. Here's what you'll need to start your at-home yoga practice:

Manduka eKO SuperLite Yoga Mat: $31.50 at Backcountry (was $42)

A non-slip yoga mat is a must-have accessory when you're sweating in a downward dog position. Prevent slips and uncomfortable movements with this grippy, padded yoga mat from Manduka that can also be used for calisthenics and other body-weight workouts.

Manduka Recycled Foam Block: $11.99 at Backcountry (was $18)

Whether you're a yoga newbie or veteran, a block is a helpful budget tool that provides support and allows you to deepen stretches as needed.

Manduka eQua Yoga Mat Towel: $28.50 at Backcountry ($38)

A towel is not just for hot yoga; it's also a handy yoga peripheral for the ultra-sweaty. Lay it on your mat to prevent sweat from soaking in and toss the towel in your washing machine when you're done with your workout. Use it during meditative poses to remain warm and cozy.

3. Download an app

There are a host of excellent iOS and Android fitness apps out there to provide you with a heart-pumping workout. Even those that require a subscription offer up free trial periods and many feature free content if you decide against premium offerings. You don't need to empty your bank account to buy workout accessories, either, since most apps feature a slew of workouts that require minimal or low-cost equipment like resistance bands.

TheraBand CLX Beginner Rehabilitation Band: $16.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $24.99)

Searching for a cheap, no-fuss strength training accessory? Add resistance band exercises to your repertoire. The TheraBand CLX is suitable for rehab and workout purposes and is safe for those with a latex allergy. The light tension band is a perfect introduction to resistance band training.

Perfect Fitness Perfect Push-up Elite Push-up Handles: $27.39 at Amazon

The push-up is one of the best movements for gauging and improving fitness. Work on your push-up form and increase your reps with the help of these push-up handles. The grippy accessories prevent slippage and reduce pressure and strain on your wrists.

4. Roll it out

This is a low-cost tool owned by countless runners: the foam roller. Create a combination workout that includes bodyweight exercises, stretching, and active recovery as you massage your tight, aching muscles between workouts.

TriggerPoint GRID 2.0 Foam Roller: $59.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

This high-quality roller can withstand years of wear and tear and is the ideal recovery tool for any fitness enthusiast. You don't need to be a pro athlete to reap the benefits of a targeted muscle massage.

5. Add dumbbells to your routine

Strength training is an excellent low-cost way to workout. Start with bodyweight exercises and work your way up to free weights. Dumbbells are relatively inexpensive home gym add-ons, and you can buy them in pairs over time as you gain strength.

Fitness Gear Pro Kettlebell: $12.99+ at Dick's Sporting Goods

Kettlebells are a versatile strength training tool that can add a level of difficulty to a multitude of movements, including squats. These oddly shaped weights improve both strength and balance.

Fitness Gear 32 lb. Neoprene Dumbbell Kit: $49.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $59.99)

This set of dumbbells is affordable as well as comfortable to hold. They include a convenient stand that takes up minimal real estate. Pop it next to your work-from-home desk for occasional midday strength training sessions or keep them by the couch to use when you're bingeing your favorite series.

6. Turn your Netflix session into a workout

So you're obsessed with the show of the moment but you feel sluggish and out of shape. Why not work out as you watch your favorite series? Slap down a yoga mat in front of the TV or place your tablet on your DIY spin bike setup so your show is within view.

INDO BOARD Original Balance Board: $169.95 at Amazon

Focus on the latest Netflix release while you work on your balance with this challenging skateboard-esque balance board. The rolling mechanism provides a higher level of difficulty than standard wobble boards, and the unit is compact so you can stash it near your couch until your next TV-facing workout session.

7. Opt outside when you can

Enjoy some fresh air and head outside to visit mother nature (while staying six feet away from others, of course). Use an app to discover nearby trailheads that are still open during this time. Go for a run around the neighborhood on a sunny day.

Men's and Women's ON Running Cloud Shoe: $129.95 at Backcountry

All you really need for a run is a pair of cushioned running shoes (and a supportive bra to banish bounce). Shoes typically last between 300 and 500 miles, so unless you're training for a marathon, you'll likely only need to replace them just once a year. These ON Running shoes score high points from reviewers thanks to their plush outsole and stylish vibe.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.