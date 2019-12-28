How to dress comfortably while still being business casual

We all know the old saying, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

This is why dressing to impress is so important and why so many of us value looking good in every situation.

Whether it's a job interview or another day at the office, there are a lot of instances in which it's important to look professional and put together. But you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style.

We've put together some of our favorite business casual looks so you can look presentable and feel relaxed at the same time.

Women's Pants

Typical dress pants are not always the most comfortable clothing article. Luckily, you don't have to squeeze into a constricting pair of itchy wool trousers to achieve that professional vibe.

The Side-Zip Work Pant from Everlane: For something more traditional, these pants from Everlane offer a classic business look. The cotton material is ultra-soft and has a bit of stretch to it, while the back seam and side zipper add a flair of personality to the basic pants.

Rachel Roy Paper Bag Tapered Pants: Opt for pants with a tied paper bag waist. We love the fit of these pants as they accentuate your waist and conceal your tummy without feeling tight. Plus, the tie acts as a focal point for the outfit, allowing you to keep the other aspects of your look minimal.

Spanx Women's Faux-Leather Tummy Control Leggings: If you're lucky enough to work in an environment that allows leggings, there are a wide variety of office-appropriate styles for you to choose from. For something comfortable with a bit of an edge, we love how this faux leather is easy to dress up or down.

Women's Tops

You don't have to wear a restrictive blouse to look good. Whether you're dressing down with a simple tee or you're wrapping up in a cozy sweater, these looks will have you feeling presentable and relaxed.

Gibson Cozy Twist Front Pullover: Basic shirts pair well with a patterned skirt or pant. Choosing a basic top with some texture or ruffle detailing will instantly add an element of effortless sophistication to your outfit. Something as simple as the twist detail in this pullover will definitely do the trick.

J.Crew Side Slit Super Soft Turtleneck Sweater: If you're looking for something a little more sophisticated, you can never go wrong with a chic and cozy turtleneck sweater. The rolled cuffs and side slit on this are adorable, and the fabric is every bit as soft as promised.

J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck: If you're looking for a turtleneck that can be easily tucked into a pair of high-waisted pants, then the simple design of this is perfect. It also fits nicely under a thick-knit sweater.

Madewell Turtleneck Sweater: A big chunky sweater like this one looks incredible when paired with a fitted pencil skirt. Plus, it's as soft as a cloud and will keep you warm and cozy from neck to waist.

Work Hard Graphic Tee: If you're pairing your top with a structured jacket or blazer and solid colored pants, then a cute graphic t-shirt can totally work for your business casual looks, though we recommend keeping it simple. This tee is super easy to dress up or down for the after-work hours.

Women's Jackets

You can look clean-cut and feel like you're wearing your favorite hoodie at the same time. With soft sweater-style blazers, cardigans, and ponchos, looking your best has never been cozier.

Charter Club Nicki Cashmere Open-Front Cardigan: If you're looking for something even more relaxed, then this open-front cardigan is a quality alternative. Wrap up in comfy cashmere when the office AC is on full blast.

The Italian ReWool Overcoat by Everlane: This overcoat is a winter wardrobe staple that you'll reach for year after year for its timeless style and comfortable fit. The detailing, like the double-breasted front and notched collar, adds just the right amount of flair.

Dresses

Dresses are the easiest way to look completely put together with practically no effort at all. For ultimate comfort and style, trade-in those tight constricting dresses for something with a forgiving A-line.

Style & Co Short-Sleeve A-Line Dress: This dress is perfect for a slightly more casual office, especially paired with a classic denim jacket. It's an easy outfit to throw on in the morning, yet it looks polished.

Fit & Flare Sweater Dress: If you're more prone to getting cold, this sweater dress will keep you cozy. You'll feel like you're wearing your favorite sweater but you'll look put together enough to wear it to work.

Women's shoes

Heels might have the power to elevate even the simplest outfits, but most of us can agree that the pay off does not justify the swollen feet at the end of the day.

The Point from Rothy's: There's a reason why Rothy's have exploded in popularity among working women; they're comfortable enough for everyday wear -- even by those who spend a lot of time on their feet -- and they're machine-washable, so they stay looking good.

Birdies The Starling Flat: These opulent crushed velvet flats are a fun twist on the trending smoking slipper. They take comfort to the next level with seven layers of cushioning and a quilted lining.

Men's Pants

When paired with a blazer or sports jacket, a quality pair of jeans can really tie a business casual look together. If you're going for a more polished look, though, you can still dress comfortably.

Levi's Men's 514 Straight Fit Jeans: When choosing jeans for work, always look for a classic fit that will never go out of style, like these Levi's with their straight fit. They're available in most any color you could want, from deep blue to white.

Dockers Signature Lux Cotton Stretch Khaki Pants: If jeans aren't allowed or if you're a more conservative dresser, look for casual dress pants that have a comfortable stretch fit like this very highly rated pair from Macy's.

Men's Tops

When it comes to looking your best, button-down dress shirts are certainly not the only option -- you can always switch up the traditional look with a simple polo tee or a plush sweater.

Cutter & Buck Breakthrough Polo: The spacious armholes and roomy chest area of this polo seamlessly combine comfort with professionalism. Its moisture-wicking construction is sure to keep you cool all day.

Club Room Men's Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater: For something a touch more luxurious, you can never go wrong with a cashmere sweater. It looks good with or without a collared shirt peeking out.

Men's Jackets

Blazers and sports jackets are perfect alternatives to the standard business suit, but you can take your look to an even comfier place without sacrificing your appearance -- consider a cardigan.

Bonobos Regular Fit Cotton & Cashmere Shawl Collar Cardigan: A solid cardigan with a nice collar will look as good as it makes you feel. Keep it simple with this universally appealing cashmere cardigan from Bonobos.

Michael Kors Men's Madison Luxury Italian Fabric Modern-Fit Overcoat: Outerwear is often overlooked when it comes to piecing together an outfit, but it's just as important. If your outfit is especially casual, throwing on a long coat can really bring your look back to business. This is a simple but solid choice.

Men's Shoes

Swapping out those stuffy boring dress shoes for a stylish running shoe will give you all of the support you need to stay on your feet while keeping your professional look in-tact.

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Sneaker: The leather of these Cole Haan sneakers puts them well above the standard canvas look. They pair perfectly with standard dress pants or jeans.

1901 Marco Driving Shoe: We can't say enough about driving shoes; they were designed specifically for comfortable footwear for driving, but they can be worn anywhere. They're probably the closest you can get to wearing slippers in the office.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.