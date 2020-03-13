How to diagnose WiFi issues and get the best connection possible

These days, your home WiFi connection is critical. This is true in general, but especially so if you're working from home or if you need to keep kids entertained.

It's also necessary for maintaining morale so you can stream your favorite series and stay in touch with loved ones. If you've been buffering or if your connection isn't all that it should be, there's no better time to dial it in than now.

Thankfully, it's 2020, and technology has finally caught up with our needs. It's affordable now to blanket any home in WiFi and ensure speedy content delivery to our growing list of web-connected gear.

Here's our best advice on finding the perfect gadgets for perfecting your WiFi so your devices get all of the bars all of the time.

The warning signs

There are three big symptoms to watch for if you're not sure if you need to upgrade. If one or more of these situations sounds familiar, it's definitely time to go shopping.

Video and game streaming is constantly interrupted by buffering. If you stream movies, TV, or video games, any interruption can take you out of the experience entirely. If you find that happening on a regular basis, your WiFi equipment could be holding you back.

You have dead zones in your home. If there are certain rooms or spaces in your home that don't get great signal but the rest of your space is fine, it's still worth it to consider upgrading your WiFi -- many new WiFi systems are designed to accommodate unusual layouts, so you don't have to make any compromises.

Web browsing is slower than it should be. If you notice that your WiFi at home is just generally slow across multiple devices and different online activities, that's worth fixing -- especially when you consider that WiFi equipment evolves pretty quickly.

Making sure the issue isn't your modem

Before you break out your credit card for new WiFi equipment, take a moment to make sure that your modem isn't contributing to the problem. Modems can impose their own speed limitations, and so can your Internet Service Provider (ISP). It pays to look into every link in the chain. Start by checking your ISP account to see what speeds you pay for (which could be anywhere from 25Mbps to 1,000Mbps), then make sure your modem actually supports those speeds.

If you rent your modem from your ISP, stop what you're doing right now and buy your own; it'll pay for itself in less than a year, and you're not stuck with equipment you didn't pick out.

If you find that you're due for a modem upgrade -- and if you haven't updated your modem in the last two to three years, you're definitely due -- start by getting a new one. Here are your best bets.

Good: If your ISP subscription gets you 300Mbps or less, stick with Motorola's MB7420 cable modem. It's inexpensive, easy to connect, and is certified to work with most major ISPs.

Better: If you've got a faster connection and you do a lot of data-intensive activities (like 4K streaming), opt for the ARRIS Surfboard Gigabit Modem. It's built on the DOCSIS 3.1 standard, so it's compatible with gigabit (1,000Mbps+) internet connections but still maintains the simplicity and reliability that ARRIS is known for.

Best: If you've got a super-fast connection, several users, and dozens of devices, we recommend the Netgear CM1000 modem. It's powerful enough to deliver and maintain top speeds, it includes multiple ethernet ports, and it works with most ISPs.

Other solutions

With all of that out of the way, it's time to look at updating your WiFi setup. Here are our most recommended routers, extenders, and mesh networking systems. We stand by all of them, although some are designed for specific use cases, so consider your own needs carefully before you buy.

If you need flawless, uninterrupted streaming, go for a Netgear Nighthawk X6S. The entire Nighthawk line of wireless routers is great, but the X6S is the cream of the crop because it has a broadcast range of 3,500 square feet, it can support up to 55 devices simultaneously, and it's got plenty of USB and ethernet ports onboard. (If you have a smaller living space and you want a more affordable option, the Nighthawk X4S has the same ports but with a 2,500-square-foot range.)

If you want to fix a few WiFi problem areas, it might be better to add on to your existing gear rather than replacing it. If you're more interested in boosting signal in specific locations, a WiFi extender is your most cost-effective option. We like TP-Link's AC750 WiFi Range Extender, because it's super simple to set up, works with any existing WiFi router, and it's so affordable, you might want to get more than one.

If you need to overhaul your whole WiFi setup, it may be a good opportunity to try out a mesh networking system. Mesh networking WiFi kits typically include three identical nodes that you place at different locations; they then work together to get you the fastest WiFi wherever you are in your home. Mesh networking is ideal for most small- to medium-sized homes, and it guarantees that you'll get the fastest connection available.

The king of the hill in the mesh networking world is the eero mesh WiFi system, which strikes the perfect balance between affordability, power, and ease of use. If you're looking for something that's a little less powerful but a lot more affordable, consider TP-Link's Deco Mesh WiFi System, which has the added bonus of Alexa compatibility (so you can use voice commands to do things like enabling a guest network).

If you're looking to improve connectivity for one or two specific devices, it may be best to set up a wired connection for them. For example, if you do a lot of 4K console gaming or your family streams multiple 4K movies simultaneously, it may be worth it to hard-wire an ethernet cable to your gaming console or streaming boxes.

If that's the case, consider getting a powerline networking kit, which is a pair of connection points designed to use your home's AC outlets and power wiring to transfer data. With a powerline networking kit, you simply connect one end to your cable modem or router, then plug in the other end to an AC outlet closer to your device of choice. Powerline networking kits allow you to turn your wall sockets into ethernet ports, which ensures data transfers are uninterruptible.

If you just need to connect a single device, try TP-Link's AV600; it's got one-button operation and takes about five minutes to set up. If you're looking to connect multiple devices, stick with Netgear's Gigabit Powerline Adapter, which offers two ethernet ports and even includes AC outlet passthrough, so you can still plug in other gear.

