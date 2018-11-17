Gluten Free Chocolate Cake Pops Recipe
November 17, 2018 | 7:00pm
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake Pops Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 recipe Gluten Free Chocolate Cake, baked and cooled completely
- 4 cups Chocolate Frosting
- 24 ounces Chocolate Candy Melts, (2 packages) or semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 60 Lollipop Sticks
- Gluten Free Sprinkles, optional
Directions
- In a large bowl, crumble the chocolate cake until it become fine crumbs. Stir in the chocolate frosting until its completely combined and all the crumbs are moistened. The mixture should hold together and be similar to cookie dough consistency.
- To form the cake balls, press together a small amount of cake and roll into a ball about the size of a ping pong (about 1 1/2 tablespoons). Place the rolled cake balls on a rimmed baking sheet lined with wax paper.
- Once all the cake balls are formed, refrigerate for at least an hour or overnight.
- When the cake balls have chilled, follow the package directions for melting your chocolate. When the chocolate is melted, dip the tip of a lollipop stick into the melted chocolate then insert into a cake pop most of the way.
- Carefully dip the cake pop into the chocolate and cover it completely, letting the excess chocolate drip away. Place the stick into a cake pop holder (see notes) to keep it upright or place upside down on a wax paper lined baking sheet. Top with sprinkles while before the chocolate starts to set. Repeat for all the cake pops.
- Store cake pops covered in the refrigerator.
Notes
- You may need to refrigerate your cake pops after inserting the stick before you dip them. It’ll harden the chocolate on the inside making the cake pop more secure. I don’t always do this but if it’s warm and/or humid it will be necessary.
- I made my own cake pop stand by wrapping a block of Styrofoam with aluminum foil. I used the lollipop sticks to make the holes.
- I work with one bag of chocolate candy melts or chocolate chips at a time. It’s easier to melt them evenly and I melt more as needed throughout the dipping process. You will need about 2-3 12 oz. bags of candy melts depending on how thick you coat them.
- Chocolate chips don’t always melt great and will sometimes get discolored during once cooled. My favorite brand of chocolate chips for melting/dipping is Enjoy Life Foods, specifically their mini chips. I find that they melt and cool beautifully.
