Frito Taco Pie Recipe

Ingredients
- 1 pound Ground Beef
- 1 small Onion, finely chopped
- 1 packet Taco Seasoning
- 1 10-ounce can Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies
- 1 15 ounce can Ranch Style Beans
- 1 cup Corn Kernels
- 1 10.25 oz bag Fritos
- 1 1/2 cups Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread 3/4 of the bag of Fritos in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish.
- In a large skillet brown ground beef and onion until fully cooked and onions are soft.
- Mix in taco seasoning until well blended.
- Add diced tomatoes, beans and corn. Mix until everything is well combined.
- Pour over fritos and spread into an even layer. Sprinkle the cheese over the beef mixture.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Serve topped with additional Fritos and your favorite taco toppings.
