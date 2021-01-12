Shutterstock
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Florida charter school dean and wife gave teen babysitter weed and alcohol for 2 years, cops say

January 12, 2021 | 6:22pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Joseph Wilkinson
Shutterstock

They put the “high” in high school.