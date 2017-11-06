  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Fall Cleaning Checklist

From www.ruralmom.com by Barb Webb
Fall Cleaning Checklist

Now is the time to get your homestead cleaned up and ready for winter and Spring! Prepping for winter is an important part of rural life. No one really wants to think about the cold and snow coming in, but whether we think about it or not, it’s coming! It’s important to prep your home […]

The post Fall Cleaning Checklist appeared first on Rural Mom.

Continue reading at Rural Mom