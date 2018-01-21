  1. Home
Easy Paleo Cashew Chicken Stir Fry

From www.foodfanatic.com by Taylor Kiser
Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup Cashews
  • 1 tablespoon Avocado Oil
  • 1 pound Grass-Fed Chicken Breast
  • Sea Salt
  • Black Pepper
  • 1 Red Bell Pepper, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Sliced Green Onions, plus additional for garnish
  • 2 teaspoons Garlic
  • 8 teaspoons Rice Vinegar
  • 1/4 cup Water
  • 2 tablespoons Coconut Aminos
  • 1 tablespoon Fresh Hot Chili Paste
  • 1 tablespoon Honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon Chinese Five Spice
  • 1/2 teaspoon Sesame Oil
  • Sesame Seeds, for garnish
  • Cooked White Rice, or cauliflower rice, for serving

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place the cashews on a small baking sheet and bake until lightly golden brown and toasted, about 10-12 minutes. Set aside.
  2. Heat the oil on med/high heat. Add in the chicken with a pinch of salt and pepper and cook until JUST completely cooked, but with a little bit of pink left.
  3. Add in the red pepper, green onion and garlic and cook until tender and the chicken is no longer pink.
  4. Add rice vinegar and cook until it has evaporated, about 1-2 minutes.
  5. Whisk together the coconut aminos, chili paste, honey and five spice.
  6. Add into the pan, turn the heat up to high and bring to a boil. Once boiling, cook until thickened, approximately 2-3 minutes
  7. Remove from the heat and stir in the sesame oil and cashews.
  8. Serve with rice of choice and garnish with green onion and sesame seeds.
  9. DEVOUR.

