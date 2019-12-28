Considering a plant-based diet? Here’s what you need to know

Whether you're concerned about the state of the environment or are focused on your own health concerns, there are more than a few reasons to consider a plant-based diet.

Despite common misconceptions, you don't have to survive on raw celery and plain nuts to do it, either.

In fact, transitioning to a vegan lifestyle, can actually be incredibly delicious in addition to being great for the environment. Plus, a plant-based diet can save you some serious cash if you do it right.

So, if you're thinking of making the switch, here is everything you need for a seamless transition into veganism.

Do your research

With any major dietary change, it's important to know just what you're getting into. There are a wealth of resources available to help you learn more about both the environmental and health aspects of veganism.

Eating Animals by Jonathan Foer: This popular book provides a truly eye-opening look at the food and farming industries that can put your meat-free lifestyle into perspective. It's a poignant moral examination of our food and lifestyle choices.

Plant-Based on a Budget by Toni Okamoto: It's also a good idea to invest in some solid vegan recipe books so that you don't get stuck eating the same boring thing every day. We love the budget-friendly, easy-to-prepare meal ideas in this particular cookbook.

Start small

Whether you decide to go vegan for the environment, animal welfare, or simply want a clean healthy diet, the temptation to dive in immediately in can be overwhelming. To have long-term success with a plant-based lifestyle, it's important to transition slowly. You can and should still finish any non-vegan groceries in your house, then swap them out for plant-based alternatives when you replace them.

Nature's Bakery Whole Wheat Fig Bars: You should focus on replacing the small stuff first. Swapping out traditional granola bars that likely contain milk or honey for a vegan snack bar is an easy and attainable goal to start with, and these are a delicious fruity breakfast option on the go.

Clif Bar Best Sellers Variety Pack: If you prefer something denser and with a little peanut butter or chocolate, then this is an excellent protein-dense choice great for after workouts or as an afternoon snack.

Season everything

Many of us think that it would be nearly impossible to sacrifice the flavors of our favorite meaty dishes, but the truth is, you don't have to. You might be surprised to learn just how easy it is to replace many of your favorite meat-based meals with veggie options if you have the right seasoning.

Takii Umami Powder Magic Shitake Mushroom Seasoning: To give your plant-based burgers an extra meaty boost, try mixing in a rich umami mushroom powder. It has a rich, almost meaty taste that adds depth and flavor to any dish.

Edward & Sons Not-Chick'n Cubes: For chicken-style meals, you can find a number of imitation poultry bullion cubes that you'd never know were vegan. These are super easy to use and they're gluten-free as well.

Old Bay Seasoning: Did you know mushrooms, either from the supermarket or locally foraged, can easily replace decadent seafood like scallops? Just sprinkle some Old Bay on them and you're good to go.

Kamenstein 16-Jar Revolving Countertop Spice Rack: Of course, seasoning goes well beyond meat substitutes. In order to elevate every dish you make, you're going to need a variety of spices on hand. This rack comes with pre-filled jars and is an easy way to get all of the basic spices you'll need to get started.

McCormick Organic Spice Gift Set: If you don't have the counter space for a traditional spinning spice rack, then this wall-mountable option is an excellent alternative that includes even more spices and herbs.

Have the right tools

There are a few essential kitchen appliances and accessories that will make transitioning to a plant-focused diet easy, and dare we say, fun.

Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers: One common complaint about vegan cooking is that it's time-consuming. If you don't have a lot of spare time to set aside for cooking during the week, then doing a large meal prep day on the weekend will save some serious time. These containers make storing your meals for the week simple.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender: Next up, you'll need a good blender. From banana ice cream to nut-based cheese sauce and every breakfast smoothie and creamy sauce in between, you can never go wrong with a Vitamix.

Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper: You're going to be chopping a lot of raw veggies and a food processor will save you time and effort. Something like this is perfect for making large batches of hummus, pesto, and nut butter as well.

Hamilton Beach Mini 3-Cup Food Processor: If you're chopping veggies for one, then this smaller version will do the trick for a fraction of the cost.

It's all about balance

The general assumption is that veganism is healthy, and it certainly can be. However, just because certain foods are vegan doesn't mean they're inherently healthy. You can't live off of a diet of french fries with a side of Oreos, for example.

So be sure that you're still getting all of the protein and vitamins that are essential to a healthy diet. Black beans, lentils, spinach, quinoa, and bok choy are just a few of many protein-dense vegetables that should be incorporated in your meals.

Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder: If you're worried about getting enough protein, then adding some vegan protein powder to baked goods, smoothies, and more is an easy way to get your daily requirements.

Anthony's Premium Nutritional Yeast Flakes: B12 is also essential to a healthy well-balanced diet. Since this nutrient is naturally found in animal products, vegans will have to look for alternatives. Nutritional yeast is full of B12 and has a mouth-watering nutty, cheesy flavor. It can be sprinkled on top of popcorn or pasta or used in any number of cheesy recipes for a B12 boost.

Nature Made Vitamin B12: Nutritional yeast alone may not be enough, but luckily there are a number of supplements available that will ensure you're getting enough of this helpful nutrient.

