Coast into the weekend with these bargains

Friday has finally arrived, and we're here to help you celebrate the start of the weekend with 30 unbeatable bargains. Take a break from your workday to look over these deals -- you've (maybe) earned it.

We've gathered a wide range of noteworthy deals on a variety of products from Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy's, Wine Access, Ulta, Chewy's, and more, and we made the ultimate TGIF sales list.

We've organized these products by category, so you can get your weekend started early with some stand-out discounts.

Home



1. Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet

Nordic Ware offers baking sheets that are both affordable and effective. The pair of all-aluminum half sheets are constructed to produce even results, and they have reinforced rims for lasting durability. The set is 17% off and available for just $19.99.

Buy from Amazon.

2. California Design Den 400-thread Count Cotton Sheet Sets

California Design Den's top-selling sheet sets are made of soft, 400-thread count cotton and include flat and fitted sheets as well as two pillow cases. They come in a collection of prints, colors, and sizes at various sale prices, like the queen set that was $47.99 and is now discounted to $36.99.

Buy from Amazon.

3. Lasko Designer Series Ceramic Space Heater

Using a space heater doesn't have to detract from your decor, thanks to the attractive scroll work and contemporary appeal of Lasko's Designer Series model. In addition to looking great, it also oscillates for effective heating. It's currently on sale for $51.99, a savings of 13%.

Buy from Amazon.

4. Hoover WindTunnel T-Series Upright Vacuum

At the sale price of $99.69, the Hoover WindTunnel T-Series Vacuum is an affordable investment in keeping your home clean. It boasts outstanding suction that is produced by the multi-cyclonic technology, an impressive feature for such a low price.

Buy from Amazon.

5. Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner

A robotic window cleaner does your work for you, using suction power to stay in place and keep windows sparkling. The Gladwell Gecko is one of our favorite models for its reliability and low price that is currently marked down from $199.95 to $159.95.

Buy from Amazon.

6. Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier

You can purify, heat, and cool the air in your home thanks to the multi-purpose Hot + Cool Link Air Purifier by Dyson. It sports a modern design and is compatible with Alexa. You can save $50.99 if you buy now, while it's on sale for $549.

Buy from Amazon.

Leisure



7. Anker Soundcore Portable Speaker

Rich bass, Bluetooth connectivity, and as much as 24 hours of play time per charge -- the Anker Soundcore portable speaker offers all of these features and more for only $27.99. This compact speaker is small enough to fit in your hand, so it's easy to take along wherever you go.

Buy from Amazon.

8. Quicksilver Schoolie Cooler Backpack

Whether you are off to work, school, or play, the Quicksilver Schoolie Cooler Backpack has room for your gear plus a cooler pocket that will maintain a chill for drinks and food for hours. It was $50 but is now 40% off, making the price just $29.98.

Buy from Nordstrom.

9. Herschel Supply Co. Alexander Tote Bag

From day trips to overnight stays, the Alexander Tote Bag provides the right amount of space to pack your essential items. Its stylish exterior will compliment your style, while the spacious interior with zippered pockets will fit what you need to get away. While it's $44.98, you'll save 50% off retail.

Buy from Nordstrom.

10. Igloo 3-piece Combo Cooler Set

At just $55.50, the Igloo Combo Cooler Set is a great deal. You'll get a large wheeled cooler with a 38-quart capacity, a compact mini cooler than can fit as many as nine cans, and a beverage cooler than can hold up to a quart of your favorite cold or hot drink.

Buy from Amazon.

11. Classic California Whites Wine Set

After a long week, Friday is the perfect time to relax with a glass of wine. You'll get five bottles of white wine crafted from grapes grown in California vineyards in the Classic California Whites set available on Wine Access. It includes three Chardonnays and two Savingnon Blancs for only $85, which is 26% off the usual price of $115.

Buy from Wine Access.

12. Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Speaker

Although the Bose SounkLink Micro Portable Speaker is only $99, it comes with an impressive feature set that includes a waterproof build, Bluetooth connectivity, and impressive sound quality. Several color choices are available.

Buy from Amazon.

13. Victorinox Swiss Army WT 5.0 Duffel Bag

Regardless of where your weekend plans take you, the tough Victorinox Swiss Army WT 5.0 Duffel Bag makes it easy to stash your items and go. It's made of strong ballistic nylon, it has numerous pockets, and it can be carried on most flights. If you buy it now for $119.99, you'll save 25%.

Buy from Nordstrom.

Buy from Amazon.

Outdoors



14. Gelert Hebog Rectangular Sleeping Bag from Eastern Mountain Sports

If you're camping on a budget this fall, check out the classic sleeping bag by Eastern Mountain Sports. The Gelert is only $31.99 and features a soft lining with polyester shell. It's rated for two seasons, so it's perfect for warmer temperatures but also provides warmth for chilly autumn evenings.

Buy from Macy's.

15. Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill

Lodge's Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill is marked down from $145 to $84.95, an amazing deal considering it's designed to last a lifetime. The cast iron construction can handle high cooking temperatures, plus the portable size is great for camping and tailgating.

Buy from Amazon.

16. OmniCore Designs Home-Away Moon Phase Couch Heavy Duty Triple Loveseat Camp Chair

We love the unique structure of OmniCore Designs' Home-Away Moon Phase Couch, which is similar to a folding camp chair but holds three people. While it provides spacious outdoor seating that can accommodate up to 900 pounds, it's also portable, as it folds for transport and weighs just 22 pounds. You can get yours from Macy's for $99.97.

Buy from Macy's.

17. CORE 9-Person Instant Cabin Tent

Camping with family or friends requires a spacious tent, and the CORE 9-Person Instant Cabin has you covered. The 14-foot by 9-foot structure is surprisingly easy to set up, plus it can fit two queen-sized air mattresses and has a room divider for privacy. At the sale price of $216.99, you'll save $33.

Buy from Amazon.

18. Reyna Outdoor Aluminum 7-Pc. Dining Set

Fall is the perfect time to take advantage of sales on outdoor furniture. Reyna is offering a 7-piece dining set that is marked down from $2,349 to $799, which is a 65% savings. It includes an 84-inch by 42-inch table and six chairs constructed of attractive, weather-resistant materials.

Buy from Macy's.

Beauty



19. Sephora Collection Rouge Cream Lipstick

Lipstick that moisturizes and delivers richly-pigmented color for only $4? Count us in. These discounted Rouge Cream lipsticks are part of the Sephora Collection. What's more, they aren't tested on animals and come in numerous lovely colors. The regular price was $12.50, so shop while the highly discounted supplies last.

Buy from Sephora.

20. Neutrogena Skincare

Ulta's sale on Neutrogena Skincare products is made for you if you're a fan of the brand. When you buy one product, you'll get the second 40% off. This limited-time offer is available on cleansers, serums, moisturizers, treatments, oils, and more -- so now is the time to stock up on your favorites.

Buy from Ulta.

21. Vichy Mineral 89 Daily Skin Booster Serum and Moisturizer

You can moisturize your skin for up to 24 hours when you apply Vichy's Mineral 89 Daily Skin Booster Serum and Moisturizer. Right now, you can get this lasting hydration for 25% off on Dermstore, making your price $22.13. The hydrating formula contains hyaluronic acid and volcano-sourced mineral water but no oil or fragrance that can irritate and weigh down skin.

Buy from Dermstore.

22. Kat Von D I Am Divine Palette

If you want rockstar eyes, you need Kat Von D's I Am Divine Palette that's packed with metallic, matte, and shimmer eyeshadows. The highly-pigmented shades are cruelty-free and reasonably priced while it's currently marked down from $38 to $23.

Buy from Sephora.

23. REDKEN

If you love REDKEN hair care products, visit Ulta online and you can save big. When you buy two REDKEN shampoos, conditioners, or styling products, you'll get one free. This offer won't last long, so don't wait to get in on the savings on these high-quality hair care products.

Buy from Ulta.

24. Tarte Let's Flamingle 5-Piece Brush Set

Tarte's 5-piece makeup brush set with flamingo designs on the handles are both pretty and practical. What's more, they're made with soft, cruelty-free synthetic bristles. The set is on sale for $35.20, which will save you 20% off the list price.

Buy from Dermstore.

25. StriVectin SD Advanced Intensive Concentrate for Wrinkles & Stretch Marks

StriVectin cream has earned a dedicated customer fan base for its nourishing ingredients and patented ingredients that boost your skin's ability to produce collagen. Whether you want to stock up or give it a try for the first time, you can buy on Dermstore and save 20%, making your price $111.20.

Buy from Dermstore.

Pets



26. Chilly Dog Grey Argyle Dog Sweater

Get your pooch ready for winter with their own sweater. We love the warm, wool material and good-looking patterns of Chilly Dog's Argyle Sweaters, plus these are handmade using Fair Trade sources. Bigger sizes are on sale at various price points, like the 3X-Large that's marked down from $46.99 to $10.85.

Buy from Chewy.

27. Hertzko Professional Dog & Cat Nail Clipper & Nail File

If you groom your pet's nails, you'll appreciate Hertzko's nail clipper and file set. The tools are made of stainless steel and have slip-resistant handles for easy use. Plus, the pair is 50% off, making your price $13.99.

Buy from Chewy.

28. SmartyKat Scratch Scroll Cat Scratcher with Feather Toy

Cats are going to scratch, so give your pet the SmartyKat Scratch Scroll Cat Scratcher and save your furniture. It features carpet and sisal surfaces that encourage scratching, and it even has an attached feather toy. The price is discounted 57% and only $14.99.

Buy from Chewy.

29. Flexi Classic Retractable Tape Dog Leash

Flexi's Classic Retractable Tape Dog Leash is on sale for just $16.48, a savings of 41%. It has 16 feet of leash and a comfortable handle with a braking mechanism that can be used one-handed, making it the ideal leash for its price and reliability.

Buy from Chewy.

30. Aqueon LED MiniBow Aquarium Starter Kit with LED Lighting

The $22.64 price of the Aqueon MiniBow 2.5 gallon Aquarium reflects a savings of 55%, so it's a great time to save if you're ready to build your own aquarium. It comes with LED lighting, a filtration system, and step-by-step setup instructions.

Buy from Chewy.

