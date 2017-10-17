MOTHER BRUCE and HOTEL BRUCE are two of my granddaughter’s favorites, so I was so pleased to learn that book three in the series, BRUCE’S BIG MOVE is now available! Disney-Hyperion sent me a copy of BRUCE’S BIG MOVE to check out, and is partnering with me for a giveaway! I love books that engage my […]
The post Bruce’s Big Move (Giveaway!) appeared first on Rural Mom.
It’s one of the biggest Hindu holidays, and a good reason to pull out the candles, bright colors, and delicious sweets
Prepare yourself; you are likely to hear unsettling noises and see strange things
A young bull spent the day running around Brooklyn before he was captured and taken to safety