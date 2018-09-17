  1. Home
BLAT Eggs Benedict Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Meghan Snow




Ingredients
For the Creamy Lemon Hollandaise:

  • 8 tablespoons Unsalted Butter, (1 stick)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 3 Egg Yolks
  • 4 tablespoons Boiling Water
  • 1/4 teaspoon Salt

For the Benedict:

  • 6 slices Bacon, cooked crisp
  • 1 Fresh Tomato, sliced
  • 1 Avocado, peeled, pitted and sliced
  • 1 cup Spring Mix Lettuce Leaves
  • 4 Eggs
  • 1 cup Water
  • 2 English Muffins, halved and toasted

Directions

To Make the Hollandaise Sauce:

  1. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Remove from the heat and keep warm.
  2. In a small saucepan, warm the lemon juice over low heat. 
  3. Place the egg yolks in the top pan of a double boiler and set over a saucepan with simmering water. Make sure the bottom of the top pan is not touching the water. 
  4. Whisking constantly, heat the yolks until they thicken, approx.. 3 to 4 minutes.
  5. Add 1 Tbsp of boiling water to the mixture and continue to whisk until yolks thicken more, which should take a couple of seconds.
  6. Add another Tbsp of boiling water, whisking again until thickened for a couple of seconds. Repeat this process two more times, then whisk in the warm lemon juice and remove top pan from the heat.
  7. Whisking the mixture constantly, slowly pour in the melted butter. Whisk in salt and continue to whisk well until the sauce triples in volume. This will take 3 to 4 minutes.
  8. Keep the sauce warm over the hot water in the saucepan, whisking occasionally.

To Make the Poached Eggs:

  1. I like to use my Instant Pot. Place 1 cup water in the bottom of the insert, then place in the rack that comes with the Instant Pot. Grease silicone egg cups with cooking spray or melted butter.
  2. Add one egg to each cup and gently place the 4 cups on the rack. Close the lid and set to Manual Pressure for 3 minutes. If you like your eggs more set, add on another minute or two at maximum.

To Assemble the Eggs Benedict:

  1. Top the toasted English muffin halves with lettuce, followed by a slice of tomato, a few slices of avocado, and one piece of bacon, cut in half.
  2. Carefully place a poached egg on top of each and spoon over the lemon hollandaise.
  3. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve immediately.

