BLAT Eggs Benedict Recipe

Ingredients
For the Creamy Lemon Hollandaise:
- 8 tablespoons Unsalted Butter, (1 stick)
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Fresh Lemon Juice
- 3 Egg Yolks
- 4 tablespoons Boiling Water
- 1/4 teaspoon Salt
For the Benedict:
- 6 slices Bacon, cooked crisp
- 1 Fresh Tomato, sliced
- 1 Avocado, peeled, pitted and sliced
- 1 cup Spring Mix Lettuce Leaves
- 4 Eggs
- 1 cup Water
- 2 English Muffins, halved and toasted
Directions
To Make the Hollandaise Sauce:
- Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Remove from the heat and keep warm.
- In a small saucepan, warm the lemon juice over low heat.
- Place the egg yolks in the top pan of a double boiler and set over a saucepan with simmering water. Make sure the bottom of the top pan is not touching the water.
- Whisking constantly, heat the yolks until they thicken, approx.. 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add 1 Tbsp of boiling water to the mixture and continue to whisk until yolks thicken more, which should take a couple of seconds.
- Add another Tbsp of boiling water, whisking again until thickened for a couple of seconds. Repeat this process two more times, then whisk in the warm lemon juice and remove top pan from the heat.
- Whisking the mixture constantly, slowly pour in the melted butter. Whisk in salt and continue to whisk well until the sauce triples in volume. This will take 3 to 4 minutes.
- Keep the sauce warm over the hot water in the saucepan, whisking occasionally.
To Make the Poached Eggs:
- I like to use my Instant Pot. Place 1 cup water in the bottom of the insert, then place in the rack that comes with the Instant Pot. Grease silicone egg cups with cooking spray or melted butter.
- Add one egg to each cup and gently place the 4 cups on the rack. Close the lid and set to Manual Pressure for 3 minutes. If you like your eggs more set, add on another minute or two at maximum.
To Assemble the Eggs Benedict:
- Top the toasted English muffin halves with lettuce, followed by a slice of tomato, a few slices of avocado, and one piece of bacon, cut in half.
- Carefully place a poached egg on top of each and spoon over the lemon hollandaise.
- Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve immediately.
