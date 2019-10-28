The best wood filler

Wood is a beautiful, natural material with almost endless uses, but unfortunately, it's easy to damage and can rot if not looked after. A good wood filler can make quick, virtually invisible repairs and can also be used to hide screw and nail heads for a sleek finish.

We've researched the enormous range of wood fillers available, and at the end of this article, you'll find reviews of the top performers. Our favorite, the Famowood Latex Wood Filler, is popular with both trade and home users because of its versatility -- it can be used in a wide variety of situations, inside and out -- and its economy.

Considerations when choosing wood fillers

There are three types of wood filler generally available: epoxy, solvent-based, and water-based.

Epoxies are at their best for repairing substantial areas of rotten wood. They are effective but can be tricky to use. It's a two-part product that can take 24 hours or more to set, and although it can be sanded and painted, it's basically replacing the rotten wood with resin.

Solvent-based wood fillers have been popular for decades and are particularly good outdoors because of their resistance to water. Unfortunately, those solvents give off unpleasant odors and are dangerous in confined spaces. They are also harmful to the environment though safe when cured.

Water-based wood fillers are the more modern alternative. Generally they are fast-drying, low-odor, nontoxic, and easy to clean up. It is important to check their suitability if you're doing exterior work -- many of them can't be used outside. A side effect of them being quick drying is that what's left in the tub can rapidly become unusable if left open. Some can be reconstituted with a little water (latex types in particular), but many cannot. While often economical to buy large tubs, it's a good idea to not buy more than you need. Water-based fillers are not waterproof, so in areas of high humidity, they will need to be sealed.

Features

Once you've filled the wood, you almost always want to sand and finish it, so easy sanding is important, as is whether the filler is good at taking paint or stain. There's quite a difference between the two, because paint will cover almost any smooth surface, whereas stain has to sink into the wood filler. Some fillers don't stain well (usually cheaper brands) and are better painted. Even those that take stain may need several applications to get the color you want.

Pre-colored wood fillers are common and may get close to the original wood you're filling, but further work might still be required to create an accurate match.

Good adhesion means the filler stays where you put it rather than falling out once dry.

Shrinkage can be a problem, as can cracking. Most manufacturers work to reduce this, but air temperature and humidity can both have an impact, so even the best require reworking occasionally. It's worth checking customer feedback to see if it's a regular problem with a particular brand.

Price

The cheapest wood filler comes in small tubes or tubs, holding between three and eight ounces. Cost ranges from $5 to $10. In general it's more economical to buy 16- or 32-ounce tubs (also sold as pints or quarts), the majority of which are $10 to $20. Epoxy is more expensive, and specialist hardwood fillers can be as much as $50 -- but they are for high-end restoration work rather than DIY.

FAQ

Q. Is wood filler toxic?

A. Solvent-based wood fillers may have some unpleasant ingredients, so keep them away from kids and pets until the work area has cured. They are safe when dry, though sanding dust could cause irritation to eyes and airways, so wear goggles and a dust mask. As with any DIY product, always read the label carefully.

Q. How long will wood filler keep once opened?

A. It's very difficult to tell, and while manufacturers will often give an estimate, they aren't always as accurate as they could be. To get the maximum life possible, don't leave the tub open more than you need to and close it properly. If you only have minor repairs to do, a small tube is probably the best choice, though what's left can dry out very quickly.

Wood fillers we recommend

Best of the best: FamoWood's Latex Wood Filler

Our take: Remarkably versatile, nontoxic filler for use inside or out.

What we like: Good flexibility when applying, then dries hard enough to be reworked if necessary (sanded, drilled, planed, etc.). Can be stained or painted. Highly resistant to cracking or shrinkage. Low odor.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to stain. Dries much more slowly outside.

Best bang for your buck: Elmer's Carpenter's Wood Filler

Our take: Excellent low-cost filler for a wide range of DIY tasks.

What we like: Easy to use and fast drying. Sands rapidly to a nice smooth finish. Seldom shrinks or cracks. Takes paint well. Can also be stained.

What we dislike: Staining may take several attempts. Dries out quickly if left open. Interior only.

Choice 3: Gork's Goodfilla Wood Filler

Our take: Good water-based filler can be very economical on large jobs.

What we like: Wide range of colors available. Additionally, can be tinted before use or stained after. Unlimited shelf life. Nontoxic. Large, money-saving tubs up to 3.5 gallons.

What we dislike: Adhesion and cracking problems on some surfaces. Indoor use only.

