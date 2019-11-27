The best women’s leather gloves

As temperatures drop, chilly hands and frosty fingertips are inevitable -- unless, of course, you have a pair of leather gloves.

Women's leather gloves are designed to perfectly fit a woman's hand. They're also breathable and comfortable, which makes them useful for everyday activities, including driving, shopping, and traveling. Choose sleek, unlined gloves for an elegant, second-skin fit. If you want a warmer pair, there are many lined styles featuring wool, cashmere, and Thinsulate. Tech-savvy wearers can also enjoy wearing leather gloves, as there are now touchscreen-compatible styles.

If you're ready for a new stylish accessory for the season, check out our buying guide on women's leather gloves. Our favorite pair is the Isotoner Women's Stretch Leather SmarTouch Gloves, a popular choice for those who prefer a flexible fit and texting capabilities.

Considerations when choosing women's leather gloves

Sizing

To get started with your search, figure out your glove size by measuring the circumference of your hand around your palm. Glove sizes increase in half-inch increments, so if you're between measurements, go up a size for a more comfortable fit.

Glove sizes are as follows:

Extra small: 6 inches

Small: 6.5 inches

Medium: 7 inches

Medium-large (ML): 7.5 inches

Large: 8 inches

Extra large: 8.5 inches

Length

Wrist gloves are the shortest styles and only cover the heel of the hand. Their name is somewhat misleading, as your wrists are exposed. If you prefer to keep them covered, aim for gauntlet styles that extend a couple inches up the forearm. For even longer styles, coat-length gloves reach approximately mid-forearm.

Types of leather

Each pair of leather gloves is different than the next because their grain, thickness, softness, and durability vary considerably.

Cowhide: Cowhide gloves are the thickest option for leather gloves. They're best known for rugged or casual wear and offer an overall looser, boxier fit.

Deerskin: Deerskin gloves aren't quite as thick as cowhide, though they have comparable durability. They're also on the thicker side, so they have a looser fit as well.

Goatskin: Goatskin is known as a medium-thick, hard-wearing choice. This leather is relatively inexpensive compared to others, so it's common to see goatskin in lower-priced styles.

Lambskin: Thin, supple, and buttery, lambskin is a top choice for women's leather gloves. As it's naturally flexible, you won't need to spend much time breaking in lambskin styles.

Sheepskin: Sheepskin gloves can look and feel thin, but they're actually rather strong and durable. Like lambskin, they're also somewhat flexible, which makes for a comfortable experience.

Features

Convenience and practicality

Certain leather gloves are designed with a practical fit in mind. Driving gloves are often tight-fitting to improve steering-wheel grip. Gloves with mixed materials combine various textures to add flexibility or warmth and, depending on their design, are cost-effective options. Leather gloves with adjustability features tailor fit with elastic wrists or cuffs for a more customizable fit, which is especially popular for those with larger wrists and forearms.

Touchscreen technology

Gloves with touchscreen capability are exceedingly popular. While these tech-savvy styles tend to be on the expensive side, if you ask any intense texter, they'll tell you they're worth every penny.

Stylish details

Leather gloves are fashion statements in their own right and have been a wardrobe staple for hundreds of years. Choose from mixed-grain styles, like full-grain leather and suede, to add depth and dimension to gloves. If you're looking for a pop of color in your otherwise neutral outerwear, choose leather gloves in bold colors. For something with more edge and modernity, there are plenty of leather gloves with embellishments like zippers and buttons.

Price

Inexpensive leather gloves with modest liners cost between $24 and $35. If you upgrade to the $35 to $65 range, you can find warmer, softer liners like cashmere and wool. The most expensive gloves, including those from designer brands, cost between $65 and $200.

FAQ

Q. Can my leather gloves become overstretched or loose?

A. Yes. After prolonged wear and exposure to your skin's oils, leather gloves loosen and break in for a more comfortable fit. Some wearers prefer gloves that retain their shape, in which case styles with well-placed nylon details are best.

Q. How should I maintain my leather gloves?

A. Treat gloves with moisturizing leather lotion to prevent drying or cracking. When you're not wearing them, keep gloves in a breathable location inside your closet or a drawer in wood furniture.

Women's leather gloves we recommend

Best of the best: Isotoner's Women's Stretch Leather SmarTouch Gloves

Our take: Top-quality choice for modern style in a classic design with smartphone compatibility.

What we like: Flexible wear from leather and Spandex blend makes for a comfortable fit that doesn't become overstretched.

What we dislike: On the expensive side, and dry clean only. Elastic wrist is located on the top of the glove instead of the inside wrist.

Best bang for your buck: Warmen's Women's Touchscreen Leather Gloves

Our take: Buttery soft leather touchscreen gloves with wool and cashmere lining.

What we like: Upscale look for wallet-friendly price with one of the softest linings available.

What we dislike: Try on more than one pair to find the right size, as the guide isn't always accurate.

Choice 3: Fratelli Orsini's Everyday Women's Italian Leather Gloves

Our take: Thinsulate-lined gloves inside supple sheepskin available in several attractive shades.

What we like: Sizing is accurate. Wrists and hands are kept warm with a palm-side elastic hugger.

What we dislike: Occasional construction issues.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.