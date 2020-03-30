The best women’s Bearpaw boot

There's a lot to love about Bearpaw boots. Their durable premium construction features a cozy shearling lining and smooth suede exterior, both of which wrap your feet in warmth and comfort. That's why every wardrobe deserves at least one pair of Bearpaw boots -- or more. You can find low-, mid-, or high-cut boots in as many as a dozen colors.

To learn more, take a look at our buying guide on women's Bearpaw boots, which includes reviews at the end of our top choices. Our favorite pair, the Bearpaw Emma Tall, is a high-cut style that keeps your shins toasty, even in plunging temperatures.

Considerations when choosing women's Bearpaw boots

Lining

Perhaps the most beloved feature of Bearpaw boots is their slipper-like feel. This comes from a plush wool-blend lining, as well as a super-soft sheepskin footbed. In fact, you'll stay warm because the lining spans the entire length of the shaft -- so ankles and shins stay warm, too.

Boot height

Boot height refers to the height of the shaft, and in Bearpaw boots it ranges anywhere from the ankle to just below the knee. The brand's best-selling styles are mid-cut boots, and they average between 6 and 8 inches in height.

Color

Most Bearpaw boots are available in a range of earth tones, such as shades of brown, gray, and ivory. Select styles, especially fashion boots, are sometimes available in bold colors like navy, burgundy, or light blue.

Popular styles

Traditional suede

Bearpaw's traditional suede boots remain hot sellers. While simple in design, the strength is in the boot's details: attractive stitched piping, low-profile soles, and the brand's signature lining. If you'd like a glam spin on these styles, opt for those with ribbon, button, or even metallic embellishments.

Knitted

If you'd like more in the way of versatility and comfort, take a look at Bearpaw's knitted styles. Thanks to their convertible collar, you can wear them fully extended or rolled down. Given their design, though, the wool-blend lining only covers the foot area -- and not the shaft or collar.

Heeled

If you'd like to add oomph to your style with some height, Bearpaw now offers a range of heeled styles. These are fashion-forward and have fun details like lace-up suede, oversized buttons, or faux-fur detail.

Vegan

If you prefer alternatives to leather and suede, Bearpaw has a limited selection of footwear made from synthetic materials. These styles have the look of suede and leather, and cost only a fraction of the price.

Price

Most low-cut Bearpaw boots, as well as those made with synthetic materials, cost between $50 and $70. The brand's signature suede styles hover around the $70 to $90 range. If you're looking for heeled or embellished fashion boots, expect to spend between $100 and $200.

FAQ

Q. What is the best way to store my Bearpaw boots off-season?

A. Store them in breathable cotton pillowcases. Not only will this protect them from dust, it also ensures they won't be exposed to light -- which in turn can discolor dye. Make sure your closet is cool and dry, and if you suspect it's even slightly humid, choose another closet, or even a cedar chest, to store them.

Q. Does Bearpaw manufacture anything besides boots?

A. Yes. They have a small collection of women's vests and jackets. Their accessory collection, on the other hand, is robust. It includes socks, hats, tights, and even boot toppers.

Women's Bearpaw boots we recommend

Best of the best: Bearpaw Emma Tall

Our take: Classic design with superior comfort available in more than a dozen colors.

What we like: Signature lining. Ideal shaft height for jeans and leggings. Top-quality construction.

What we dislike: Could feel a bit snug in the beginning.

Best bang for your buck: Bearpaw Emma Short

Our take: Low-profile cut with a sporty edge. One of the best-selling styles.

What we like: Easy to put on and remove. Mid-shin height aids in temperature regulation.

What we dislike: Opening can look a bit wide or oversized on some people.

Choice 3: Bearpaw Abigail

Our take: Modern spin on brand's signature design with hook-and-eye button detail.

What we like: Cozy look with exposed shearling. Versatile with a little bit of edge. Arrowhead-inspired buttons are charming.

What we dislike: Sizing can run a bit smaller than expected.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.