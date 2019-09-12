The best wireless mouse

Since the wireless mouse you buy will have to survive millions of clicks and perform comfortably in your hand as you surf the Internet for countless hours, it's a good idea to look for a quality model. Factors to consider when purchasing a new wireless mouse include precise cursor control, button customizability, battery life, ergonomic design, universal compatibility and, of course, a bit of personal style.

Our favorite is the Logitech Wireless Mouse M510, which is both incredibly precise and comfortable to use. But a premium wireless mouse is a highly personal choice, so whether you're buying for work, play, or a bit of both, our guide will help you find one that's best for you.

Considerations when choosing wireless mice

While many wireless mice rely on your computer's Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly pair with your PC, others utilize a tiny USB dongle to secure a radio frequency (RF) connection. A wireless mouse that uses Bluetooth frees up a USB port, but if your computer doesn't support Bluetooth, you will need a mouse that connects via USB.

The more sensitive a wireless mouse is, the less you will need to move it to get the cursor exactly where you need it to be on your screen. Although an especially precise mouse may be fairly expensive, these premium mice provide a smoother and easier way to use your computer.

Even if you don't play the latest and greatest PC games, you should consider buying a wireless mouse designed for gaming to enjoy its many high-end features. For instance, wireless gaming mice often have an extra-comfortable grip, a super-strong design, and a highly precise infrared light beam, making them a pricy, yet quality option.

Other features

Although bigger wireless mice may feature a larger surface to rest your hand on and room for additional hardware features, a slimmer and lighter model will take up far less space in your travel bag.

It's true that you will mostly use the scroll wheel, right, and left mouse buttons, but you can easily assign commonly used functions to bonus wireless mouse buttons to save time launching the Windows task bar or copying highlighted text.

You can expect the most recent wireless mice to effortlessly connect with PCs running Windows 10, but if your computer is using Windows 7 or 8, or if you own a Mac, we recommend double-checking to ensure that the mouse is compatible with your system.

With so many colorful wireless mouse options widely available, why settle on a plain-looking model? Most mouse manufacturers have released their mice in a plethora of vibrant hues, muted tones, and timeless classic shades, and picking out your favorite color for a new mouse is always fun.

Price

The average price for a new wireless mouse often falls between $5 and $30, and factors that may affect the cost include how recently the model was released, ergonomic design, durability, and the number of included features. If you are willing to live without some handy features and premium functionality, buying a less impressive mouse will save you a few bucks.

FAQ

Q. How do I connect a Bluetooth mouse to my computer?

A. Make sure that your wireless mouse is powered on, and activate Bluetooth on your PC by navigating to Settings, Devices, Bluetooth & other devices, and turning on Bluetooth. From there, click add Bluetooth or other device, then Bluetooth, and then search for the name of your wireless mouse to connect it.

Q. How do I clean my wireless mouse?

A. Wireless mice are magnets for dust, hair, and germs, but cleaning one is simple: Turn off your mouse, and spray condensed air between the buttons and scroll wheel. Wipe down your mouse with a damp cloth and rub its LED sensor clean with a dry cotton swab. Allow the mouse to fully dry before turning it on again.

Wireless mice we recommend

Best of the best: Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse

Our take: Impressively precise, designed with a cozy contour, and moderately priced, the Logitech M510 is an excellent long-term wireless mouse.

What we like: Fairly affordable. Comfortable ergonomic grip. Convenient back/forward buttons. Battery-life-preserving features. Works on most surfaces. Available in three colors: black, red, and blue.

What we dislike: This mouse is a little on the large side.

Best bang for your buck: VicTsing MM057 2.4G Wireless Mouse

Our take: While its low price caught our attention, its durability and low power consumption make the VicTsing MM057 wireless mouse worth recommending.

What we like: Especially inexpensive. Only requires 1 AA battery. Built to last. No drivers needed. Available in a rainbow of colors.

What we dislike: Unfortunately, its customizable side buttons aren't compatible with Mac operating systems.

Choice 3: Jelly Comb Wireless Mouse

Our take: Jelly Comb's wireless mice are inexpensive, surprisingly reliable, and feature a sleek design that looks great on your desktop.

What we like: Extremely affordable. Quiet buttons and scroll wheel. Streamlined design. Universally compatible. Only needs 1 AA battery. Available in many color combinations.

What we dislike: It lacks the comfy ergonomic grip of a pricier wireless mouse.

Arnold Carreiro is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.