The best UE speaker

If you need a highly portable, incredibly sturdy, and stylish speaker with a big sound and deeper bass, an Ultimate Ears (UE) speaker is a great choice. Their portable speakers have been a favorite of those on the go for years, and they have expanded their family of speakers to include several different models.

Choosing the right UE speaker means considering the durability, sound quality, and additional features of the speaker, all of which depend on where and how you plan to listen to your music.

To learn more about UE speakers, continue reading our buying guide. Our favorite model is the original Wonderboom, which is affordable and loud while sporting an impressive 13-hour battery life.

Considerations when choosing UE speakers

Battery life

The longer you can blast your tunes without having to recharge the device, the better. The battery life of an Ultimate Ears speaker ranges from nine to 30 hours of playtime between charges. This is a key factor you should carefully consider when comparing models.

Sound quality

Perhaps the most important aspect of any speaker is its overall sound quality. Whether you need an ultra-portable speaker to dangle from your backpack or a towering 360-degree speaker with a booming bass, keep in mind how you intend to listen to your UE speaker and how much volume you will need.

PartyUp

Some Ultimate Ears speakers can connect in pairs to produce a stereo effect, while others are able to connect with dozens of additional devices with UE's PartyUp feature. If you are planning on buying UE speakers for events or parties, look out for models designed with PartyUp in mind.

Features

Durability and waterproofing

What good is a premium portable speaker if it can't handle a little roughhousing? Not only are all Ultimate Ears speakers waterproof and able to shrug off a standard drop, but many of their models also float on water, making them the perfect option for playing your favorite music by the poolside or at the beach.

Compact design

In addition to being impressively sturdy, the compact design of an Ultimate Ears speaker allows users to easily toss their device into their bag and go about their day without a second thought. Even UE's chunkier models, like the MEGABLAST and MEGABOOM, are about the size of a large tumbler, despite the impressively deep and clear sound these speakers emit. It's a good idea to check the dimensions of a UE speaker before you buy to be sure it will suit your needs.

Style

Yes, the crisp sound and long-lasting battery life of Ultimate Ears speakers are great, but you still have to ask yourself which of the many slick colors and eye-catching designs is right for you. With so many stylish colors available -- like avocado, raspberry, and lilac -- it's easy to find a UE speaker that fits your personal tastes.

Price

Ultimate Ears speakers range in price from $90 to around $250, depending on how recently the speaker was released and its durability and sound quality. For around $90, you can find small-but-powerful models like the WONDERBOOM, while newer models like the MEGABOOM cost around $120.

FAQ

Q. How do I update the software on my Ultimate Ears speaker?

A. The team at Ultimate Ears continues to support each speaker long after it's released, and if there is an update for your device, you can initiate the download by checking under the "More" section of the companion app.

Q. How do I change the name of my Ultimate Ears speaker?

A. Since pairing multiple Ultimate Ears speakers together is a great way to encourage friends to bring their own devices to your next party, it's a good idea to name your device.

Simply open the UE app, pair it with your smart device, and tap "More," "Settings," and "Speaker Name" options. You can enter the name of the speaker from this menu.

UE speakers we recommend

Best of the best: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Our take: With its impressive sound quality, ultra-durable design, and wide range of eye-catching colors, the original WONDERBOOM is a powerful speaker and a great deal for the price.

What we like: Waterproof. Crisp and booming 360-degree sound. Pair two together for a stereo effect. Especially durable. Available in many vibrant colors.

What we dislike: Its 10-hour battery life could be better.

Best bang for your buck: Ultimate Ears ROLL 2

Our take: Affordable, slim, and featuring surprising sound quality, the ROLL 2 is the perfect speaker for long bike rides, camping, or a day at the beach.

What we like: Waterproof and floating design. Extra portable. Small, yet produces powerful sound. Nine hours of battery life. Able to connect to eight different Bluetooth devices at once. Lightweight.

What we dislike: It takes up to five hours to fully charge this miniature speaker.

Choice 3: Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Portable Waterproof and Shockproof Bluetooth Speaker

Our take: This tall, colorful, and loud speaker will easily survive an accidental dip in the pool, and its excellent battery life keeps the music pumping long after the party's over.

What we like: Battery life of 20 hours. Waterproof. Deep, crystal-clear, and balanced 360-degree sound. Alexa compatible. Available in several colors.

What we dislike: The classic MEGABOOM is a fairly pricey speaker.

Arnold Carreiro is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.