The best trash bag

The humble trash bag isn't usually on many people's minds until one of two things happens: the bag breaks or we run out. A bargain trash bag may only be a "bargain" if it doesn't burst open between the can and the curb. Manufacturers have made significant improvements to trash bags in recent years, and shoppers can choose by strength, color, odor protection, capacity, or closure. There are even environmentally friendly bags with compostable or biodegradable ingredients available.

While economy is always a consideration when it comes to trash bags, there are other factors at play. Some are infused with odor-fighting chemicals, while others are reinforced to resist punctures. A trash bag's thickness can determine how much of a load it can handle without a catastrophic failure.

If you're in the market for new trash bags, consider this helpful buying guide. Our top pick is the Glad Protection Series OdorShield Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags. Made by a well-respected brand, these feature a powerful infusion of Febreze deodorizer.

Considerations when choosing trash bags

Container and bag sizes

Most consumer-grade trash bags have standard sizes based on capacity and dimensions of the container. A 13-gallon bag, for instance, is designed to fit a tall kitchen trash can, a 30-gallon bag works with a standard outdoor trash can, and so on. However, there are times when a trash can's dimensions do not match a particular brand of trash bag. The fit needs to be snug enough to hold the bag in place, but not so tight that the bag rips or stretches.

Construction materials

Extruded plastic is the default material used to produce almost all trash bags, primarily because it's durable, lightweight, and easy to produce in bulk. However, many plastics are not biodegradable, so there are some trash bags made from more environmentally friendly materials. Others are made from recycled plastic stock.

Design and thickness

Basic trash bags tend to be very thin and are prone to tear or burst under stress. They are best reserved for locations where lightweight trash is likely to be disposed of. Most trash bags designed for kitchen use are much thicker, in the 7 to 9 millimeter range. For heavy-duty purposes, there are trash bags that contain a reinforcing mesh for additional strength and stretch. These extra-strength brands can be very expensive, however.

Features

Types of closures

Closing a trash bag for disposal is just as important as filling it. The most basic trash bags often have no closures at all but do include paper-coated wires to seal the open end. Many users opt for a trash bag with specially designed flaps for self-closing. These flaps are tied together with a simple knot. Trash bags with drawstring closures are more expensive than flap tie brands, but they provide a very secure seal with minimal contact required.

Odor control

Most plastic trash bags have no specific smell, but they do keep many unpleasant odors trapped inside until proper disposal. Some manufacturers infuse their trash bags with a chemical fragrance designed to neutralize odors or add a pleasant scent to the surrounding area.

Price

While off-brand bargain trash bags exist in the $1 to $2 range, better quality trash bags for light-duty uses can be found for $7 to $9 a roll. Household grade trash bags with flaps, drawstrings, and/or odor control run between $15 and $20 per box, while commercial-grade or biodegradable bags cost between $20 and $60 a box.

FAQ

Q. I'm trying to be more environmentally conscious. Are there trash bags that are safer for the environment?

A. Yes, there are trash bags designed to be more biodegradable or compostable than traditional plastic brands. They are often made from renewable sources such as hemp or cornstarch and break down when exposed to the elements.

Q. How can I tell if a certain size trash bag will fit my garbage can?

A. Trash bags are often categorized by both capacity and recommended container size. A 13-gallon trash bag, for example, can also be described as a tall kitchen bag. It would be noticeably smaller than a 30-gallon bag for standard garbage cans or a 36-gallon bag for yard or construction waste. The product information on the trash bag's packaging should indicate the proper container size.

Trash bags we recommend

Best of the best: Glad's Protection Series Odorshield Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags

Our take: These Febreze-infused tall kitchen bags are ideal for locations where odors are a major consideration. We like the secure closure of the drawstrings.

What we like: Treated with Febreze deodorant. Good stretch for oversized loads. Packaged with 110 13-gallon bags, very economical.

What we dislike: Scent can be too strong for some users. Defective seams are a common issue.

Best bang for your buck: Solimo's Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags

Our take: Amazon's Solimo brand is extremely economical and comparable in performance to other brands. However, sizing may be an issue.

What we like: Drawstring design is easy to close and remove. Contains 120 bags per package. Opening is oversized to accommodate many types of kitchen trash cans.

What we dislike: Material does not stretch as well as other brands. Some users report the bags are smaller than 13 gallons.

Choice 3: simplehuman's Code R Custom Fit Drawstring Trash Bags

Our take: The simplehuman drawstring trash bags are perfectly matched with simplehuman trash cans for those who want to invest in a higher-end set.

What we like: Bags are puncture-resistant and strong. Fits trash can very snugly, no collapse. Bag remains hidden under lid during use.

What we dislike: Designed primarily to fit simplehuman trash cans, not standard models. On the expensive side compared to other brands.

