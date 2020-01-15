The best toolbox

The most difficult thing about DIY jobs is often the frustration of misplaced tools. It always seems that you can never find the right tool when you need it. That's where a good toolbox comes in. Whether you have a few basic household tools or a vast collection of specialized workman's items, a toolbox is the best way to keep it all organized.

If it's time for you to choose a new toolbox, you've come to the right place. Read the following useful buying guide for expert advice and reviews of some of the best toolboxes available. Our pick for Best of the Best, the STANLEY FATMAX 4-in-1 Mobile Work Station, is a rugged, weatherproof option that can keep your entire tool collection in order.

Considerations when choosing toolboxes

Toolbox materials

Toolboxes can be made from a number of materials. The best choice for you depends on your usage as well as your personal preferences.

Plastic is one of the most common materials found in inexpensive toolboxes. Plastic tends to be lightweight, and it doesn't rust. Unfortunately, if you have lots of heavy tools, a plastic toolbox may become distorted under the load.

Steel toolboxes are more durable. They're sturdy and heat resistant. They're also extremely heavy and may fall prey to rust over time.

Wood is a traditional material for toolboxes. Wood is best for carrying items such as chisels, if you want the tips to retain their sharp finish. One disadvantage of a wood toolbox is that it will need to be regularly oiled and cared for so the wood doesn't deteriorate.

Fabric toolboxes have become more popular in recent years. They're lightweight and easy to transport. Their flexible design allows the bag to change shape depending on what you have inside. Fabric, however, is one of the least durable materials for toolboxes, and it doesn't provide protection against water.

Configuration

Size, shape, and internal compartment design are all important aspects of a toolbox. Determine how many tools -- and what type -- you need to store. This will help you choose a size and shape. Some toolboxes are basic rectangles, but others, such as fabric toolboxes, incorporate a less traditional and somewhat fluid shape.

The right internal compartment design depends on the size and shape of your tools. If you have lots of small tools, consider something with lots of small compartments. If you have large wrenches to store, a traditional rectangular shape should suffice.

Mobility

Portability is a key feature of any toolbox, whether you want to take it out every day or just tote it around your house. If you need to move a large toolbox around a workshop, opt for one with wheels. If you just need to carry a few small tools to different locations in your home, a toolbox with a handle should do just fine.

Construction

Hinges: The hinges of a toolbox are often the weakest points. Take into consideration the thickness and build quality of any hinges on your new toolbox.

Drawers: Metal drawers on a toolbox are generally sturdy. However, try to find ones that include ball bearing slides if possible, as they open and close more smoothly than other options.

Weight: Consider the weight of your toolbox when determining if it can accomodate all of your tools. An extremely heavy load can put undue pressure on a lighter toolbox.

Locks: Though not common, some toolboxes come with their own combination or key lock. If security is a concern for you, this is a good option.

Price

Most toolboxes cost between $15 and $400, though a premium or professional toolbox could cost thousands. If you opt for the low end, expect something simple, plastic, and rectangular. Spend closer to $400, and you can get a heavy-duty toolbox worthy of professional use.

FAQ

Q. Why is powder coating desirable on a steel toolbox?

A. Rust is the biggest enemy of any steel toolbox, and powder coating is a process whereby the steel is sprayed with a plastic or polymer coating that resists rust. A toolbox that doesn't rust is more durable, giving you more bang for your buck.

Q. Aren't toolboxes and tool chests the same thing?

A. Sort of. A toolbox is any container meant to hold any type of tool. Tool chests, on the other hand, are a specific type of toolbox. Tool chests are cabinets, sometimes set upon casters for easy mobility, that may have numerous pull-out drawers.

Toolboxes we recommend

Best of the best: STANLEY FATMAX 4-in-1 Mobile Work Station

Our take: One of the most rugged toolboxes available.

What we like: No spot welding. Multiple configurations possible. Solid steel construction.

What we dislike: Heavier than most toolboxes, which can make it unwieldy.

Best bang for your buck: DEWALT TSTAK Deep Toolbox

Our take: A straightforward and spacious toolbox for a reasonable price.

What we like: Large main compartment. Lightweight. Stackable design works great with other TSTAK toolboxes.

What we dislike: Sidewalls can bow a bit when overloaded.

Choice 3: VETO PRO PAC Model LC Tool Bag

Our take: One of the best toolboxes for taking off site, thanks to easy portability.

What we like: Ergonomic carrying handle. Waterproof. Durable canvas is lightweight.

What we dislike: Outer pockets are small.

