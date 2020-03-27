The best Titleist golf ball

Titleist is one of the most popular brand names for all kinds of golf gear, including clubs, bags, and clothing. But this brand is best known for its golf balls.

Titleist makes golf balls that are great for everyone from experienced, low handicap players to beginner, high handicap players. Titleist balls have designs that help with a specific part of the player's game, whether that's needing extra distance or less side-to-side spin.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide on Titleist golf balls, which includes reviews of our top picks at the end. Our overall favorite is the Pro V1x, which offers a high level of performance to low handicap golfers.

Considerations when choosing Titleist golf balls

Titleist golf balls consist of three primary layers that control the performance of the ball:

Cover

The cover is the thin layer of urethane or surlyn that you see on the outside of the ball. Covers need to be tough, so they do not suffer cuts easily.

A ball with a urethane cover offers more distance, while a surlyn cover will cut down on side-to-side spin.

Core

The core is the center of the ball. It controls the distance, as the synthetic rubber and polymer materials in the core absorb and then release the energy from the club strike, creating power. Golf ball makers will adjust the combination of materials in the core to control distance.

Mantle

The mantle consists of any layers that sit between the cover and the core. Titleist balls can have between zero and three mantle layers.

The mantle layers play the biggest role in the differences from model to model in golf balls. As a general rule, a ball with zero or one mantle layers will have less spin, which keeps the ball online. However, it allows for less precise control around the greens.

Balls with two or three mantle layers tend to give golfers the maximum ability to spin and control the ball.

Features

All golf balls must measure 1.68 inches in diameter and 1.62 ounces in weight to conform to the rules of golf. Within those limitations, however, golf ball manufacturers will come up with a huge number of design differences that allow the ball to conform to a particular player's style of play.

Compression

Compression measures how much the core compresses when the club strikes it. Inexperienced players with a slow swing speed will want a ball with a compression rating of 70 to 80, which maximizes distance. Those with fast swing speeds will want a compression rating of 90 or higher, as they don't need extra distance, so they will want more control of the ball for accuracy.

Dimples

A dimple is a slight depression on the cover of the golf ball. Dimples are key design features, as they break up the air as the ball travels, improving accuracy and distance. A typical Titleist ball will have between 300 and 400 dimples on it. With a larger number of dimples, the ball tends to fly with a higher trajectory. Fewer dimples result in a lower trajectory.

Price

Titleist golf balls typically appear for sale in sleeves of three or in a box of 12. You'll pay $0.75 to $2 per ball for balls made for high handicap players, and $2 to $5 per ball for those made for low handicap players.

FAQ

Q. Do kids need a different golf ball than an adult player?

A. Not necessarily. Golf ball designers tune certain models to a player's skill level. So a highly skilled youth player can use the same ball as a highly skilled adult player.

Q. Do I have to use a white Titleist golf ball?

A. Titleist primarily makes white balls, but yellow and pink appear, too. Ball color does not affect its playability. But certain colors are easier to see for some people than others.

Titleist golf balls we recommend

Best of the best: Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls

Our take: This golf ball is pricey, but the level of performance it gives to low handicap golfers makes it one of the best options on the market.

What we like: Everything. It offers a soft feel for control around the green, as well as above-average distance off the tee.

What we dislike: This ball is very expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Titleist DT TruSoft Golf Balls

Our take: Great golf ball quality for the average or high handicap golfer, especially considering the price.

What we like: Uses a low spin rate to give those with slower swings the distance they're seeking off the tee.

What we dislike: Not going to give low handicap golfers the ability to spin and control the ball that they want.

Choice 3: Titleist AVX Golf Balls

Our take: Good ball for those who struggle with slicing and hooking, thanks to its low spin rate.

What we like: Ball stays on track nicely for those who hit the ball low, especially on long iron shots. Good distance off the tee.

What we dislike: Not made for those with high-arcing ball flight.

