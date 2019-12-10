The best testosterone booster

Testosterone is a hormone that both men and women naturally produce. However, men need about 20 times more of the hormone daily than women. While testosterone is associated with the male sex drive, it's responsible for much more, such as muscle mass and mood.

Because of the risks associated with medical interventions to increase testosterone, many male-identified people are opting for more holistic approaches. Supplements that boost testosterone naturally use a combination of herbs and other ingredients. To learn more about enhancing your testosterone levels, read this shopping guide. We've included our top and trusted picks, like Force Factor's testosterone booster, which will rev up your overall energy.

Considerations when choosing testosterone boosters

Ingredients

Testosterone-enhancing supplements contain a range of herbal ingredients believed to naturally raise "T" (testosterone) levels, without the nasty side effects of testosterone replacement therapy.

Ginger: Carrying a plethora of health benefits, ginger has been shown in one study to boost T levels in infertile men by 17%. Low sperm production is a sign of low testosterone.

Rhodiola: This adaptogenic herb helps the body adapt to stress and can help alleviate stress-related fatigue and depression. It can prevent your testosterone levels from dropping due to overexertion, like from excessive physical exercise or overworking.

Tongkat ali: This herb used in traditional folk medicine goes by many names: tung saw, pasak bumi, longifolia, eurycoma, and longjack. It is used holistically to treat decreased libido, erectile dysfunction, and stress. It is believed to raise testosterone levels and increase muscle mass.

Horny goat weed: Also known as yin yang huo, horny goat weed has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries to treat low libido and erectile dysfunction. Its active compound icariin has many health claims, including boosting T levels.

Ashwagandha: A widely used adaptogen to treat stress, ashwagandha has been shown to increase T levels in healthy men by 15%. It also can reduce the "stress hormone" cortisol by 25%, which in turn improves production of the hormone testosterone.

Fenugreek seed: This popular herb has been shown in several studies to raise the levels of testosterone in middle-aged men. It has been long used in traditional folk medicine to treat a number of ailments as well.

Tribulus terrestris: This leafy plant has been used both in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. Although there is no scientific proof that tribulus terrestris increases levels of testosterone, it may boost libido in both men and women.

Quantity

Testosterone-boosting supplements come in tablet or capsule form. Bottles range in count size from 30 to 180 capsules. Choose a quantity that'll last at least 60 days, the amount of time needed to see results from consistent usage.

Dosage

When factoring the price of a bottle of testosterone boosters, you'll need to consider the dosage or serving size. Typically, serving size is one to three capsules a day.

Single vs. multiple ingredients

While most testosterone boosters provide a blend of herbs, you can find single-herb formulas, like tribulus or horny goat weed. Multiple-herb blends may also come with additional ingredients, like B vitamins, to boost energy or zinc for prostate health.

Price

Testosterone boosters range in price from $9 to upward of $50 for a 30-day supply.

FAQ

Q. What are the signs of low testosterone?

A. Symptoms of low testosterone in men include low libido, depression, moodiness, insecurity, weight gain, erectile dysfunction, infertility, loss of muscle mass, insomnia, and brittle bones. We recommend consulting with your doctor if you're experiencing any of these symptoms before starting a supplement.

Q. What contributes to low testosterone?

A. As men age, their levels of testosterone naturally drop, especially after the age of 30 to 35. Lifestyle habits can also contribute to low levels, like stress, lack of exercise, poor diet, alcoholism, and obesity. Cancer treatments can also affect T levels as can health conditions like AIDS, pituitary disorders, and kidney disease.

Testosterone boosters we recommend

Best of the best: Force Factor's Test X180 Ignite Free Testosterone Booster

Our take: A comprehensive testosterone booster that'll also boost your overall energy.

What we like: Helps improve muscle strength and mass while aiding in fat burning. Enhances athletic performance, stamina, and sex drive.

What we dislike: Results aren't immediate; may take some time to notice.

Best bang for your buck: LEAN Nutraceuticals' MD Certified Testosterone Booster

Our take: A low-priced capsule that contains T-enhancing herbs and added minerals to support male health.

What we like: Doctor certified. Added zinc for prostate health and DHEA. Helps with ED, especially in older males. Many consumers experience more solid muscles.

What we dislike: A minority of users don't notice any improvements.

Choice 3: Promethean Wellness' Testosterone Booster for Men and Women

Our take: An herb-based formula that works for both sexes looking to boost T levels.

What we like: Mid-level-priced supplement. Boosts energy for workouts and long work days. Noticeable improvements in the bedroom. Some see results on the very first day.

What we dislike: Improvements too subtle for some.

