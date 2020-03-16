If you're someone who prefers natural beauty products, you probably already know how good tea tree oil can be for the skin. It's both anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial, which makes it an excellent option for treating acne. But tea tree oil on its own is too harsh for the skin, often causing irritation and dryness. When it's mixed into a face cream, though, you can get all the benefits of tea tree oil while moisturizing and nourishing your skin at the same time. Tea tree oil isn't just good for acne either -- it can help soothe eczema, itchiness, wounds, cuts, and even infections.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which can help you choose the best tea tree oil face cream for your skincare routine. Our top pick, Chamuel's Tea Tree Oil Balm, contains all-natural ingredients and has a clean, fresh scent.

Considerations when choosing tea tree oil face creams

Uses

Tea tree oil cream is typically used to treat acne. That's because it can fight acne-causing bacteria to prevent future breakouts. It also helps soothe the inflammation associated with acne to reduce the appearance of existing blemishes. Tea tree oil's anti-inflammatory effect also helps if you're dealing with eczema or psoriasis.

You can use tea tree oil cream the way that you'd use any face cream. Cleanse your face, dry it thoroughly, and then apply the cream to your skin. Take care to avoid your eyes, though.

Skin type

You definitely need to consider your skin type when you're choosing between tea tree oil face creams. Oily skin is usually a perfect match for a tea tree oil face cream because tea tree oil can help regulate oil production in the skin.

Dry skin can sometimes be sensitive to tea tree oil, but because its potency is usually diluted in a cream, dry-skinned folks can still use it. To avoid any possible irritation, opt for a formula with vitamin E, olive oil, coconut oil, and/or shea butter to help soothe the skin.

Features

Scent

Tea tree oil naturally has a pretty strong scent that some people don't enjoy. If you don't like the smell, opt for a cream that mixes the tea tree oil with other ingredients that have a more pleasant scent like lavender, peppermint, coconut, or lemongrass oil.

Packaging

The packaging for a tea tree oil cream typically depends on the thickness of the formula. Thinner creams are often available in pump bottles or squeeze tubes, but thicker creams usually come in a tub. Tubs allow you to scoop out the precise amount of cream that you need, but you may introduce bacteria to the rest of the cream if you don't wash your hands first.

Price

You'll usually pay between $5 and $35 for a tea tree oil face cream. Smaller containers or those that contain lower-quality ingredients typically go for $10 or less, but you can find a good-sized container of a higher-quality cream for $10 to $20.

FAQ

Q. Can I use tea tree oil face cream on acne-prone skin?

A. Tea tree oil face cream is the perfect match for acne-prone skin. Not only can it help soothe the inflammation of current breakouts, but it can help prevent future acne by killing bacteria that can lead to clogged pores.

Q. Can children use a tea tree oil face cream?

A. If your child has eczema or psoriasis that you want to treat with tea tree oil, look for a formula that contains 5% or less of tea tree oil. Children shouldn't apply the cream themselves, though. Make sure to keep the container out of reach, too, because tea tree oil can be toxic if ingested.

Tea tree oil face creams we recommend

Best of the best: Chamuel's All-Natural Tea Tree Balm

Our take: An all-natural tea tree oil balm that contains plenty of vitamins and helps moisturize and soften skin. Excellent for sensitive/dry skin and eczema.

What we like: Has a clean, pleasant scent. Can treat a variety of skin issues, including psoriasis and eczema. Contains natural ingredients like tea tree oil, peppermint oil, and safflower seed oil.

What we dislike: Doesn't absorb into the skin as easily as other creams.

Best bang for your buck: Svasthya Body & Mind's Essential Oil Face Butter

Our take: Delivers plenty of value at an affordable price point, and can work well for most types of skin.

What we like: Offers a rich consistency that feels great on the skin. Contains other essential oils, including lavender, cypress, and frankincense. Has a pleasant scent. Cruelty-free formula.

What we dislike: Can melt during shipping in warm weather. Some users find it to be fairly greasy.

Choice 3: Era Organics' Tea Tree Oil Face Cream

Our take: A luxurious cream that feels lovely on the skin for most users, though it may be too harsh for some skin types.

What we like: Contains salicylic acid, goldenseal, and St. John's Wort in addition to tea tree oil. Can calm and soothe the skin. Easily sinks into the skin without leaving any greasy residue behind.

What we dislike: Doesn't treat all acne and can sometimes exacerbate breakouts. May sting sensitive skin.

