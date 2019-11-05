Whether you're building something from scratch, hanging a picture, or measuring space for new furniture, a tape measure is a must-have item. Some folks use tape measures daily for work, but even people who aren't particularly handy need them every now and again.

Read on to learn how to pick the best tape measure and see our three favorite models for your consideration. Our top choice is the Milwaukee Compact Auto-Lock Tape Measure. It's tough, easy to use, and surprisingly affordable.

Considerations when choosing tape measures

Tape measure type

First of all, consider what type of tape measure you require. This guide is mainly focused on standard, rigid tape measures, which are handy for carpentry, DIY projects, and measuring rooms, to name just a few of their uses. However, you can buy cloth tape measures, which are great for dressmaking and measuring curved items.

In addition to these basic tape measure types, there are also digital tape measures on the market. Some of these have standard measuring blades, just as on any other rigid tape measure. But they also have small LCD screens built into the casing for digital measurement readings. Other digital models have laser measuring options alongside standard measuring blades, which is a quicker way to measure rooms and other spaces, but doesn't work for all measuring tasks.

Length

The length of your measuring tape's blade will determine how far you can measure. You can find measuring tapes with lengths anywhere from 10 to 100 feet, but the majority are between 20 and 30 feet long. You want to choose a measuring tape that's long enough to easily achieve most of your regular measuring tasks, but not so long that it's excessively bulky. If you use your measuring tape for making shelving units or chests of drawers, for instance, you'll rarely need to measure more than five to 10 feet, so a bulky 35-foot measuring tape would be overkill.

Increments of measurement

Between each inch you'll find increment markings for more precise measurement. The majority of tape measures show increments of 1/16 of an inch. This is plenty for most users, as you don't need to be more precise than that for carpentry, DIY, or general measuring tasks. If you need extreme precision, however -- say, for engineering tasks and the like -- you can find tape measures with 1/32-inch increments.

Features

Standout

The standout measurement of a tape measure is the maximum length at which it will remain rigid, rather than flopping down. The majority of tape measures have a standout of between six and 10 feet. It's far easier to measure on your own with a decent amount of standout.

Auto lock

Tape measures with an auto-lock function automatically stay locked in place when you extend the blade. It stops you from accidentally forgetting to apply the brake and makes solo and one-handed measuring less of a chore.

Hook

You can attach the hook at the end of the blade to items to keep the blade in place as you extend it. You can even find some magnetic hooks, though obviously the magnetic function has limited uses.

Price

Standard tape measures generally cost between $5 and $15, but some high-end, digital options can cost as much as $50.

FAQ

Q. Do all tape measures show measurements in feet and inches?

A. Almost every tape measure sold in the U.S. will feature measurements in feet and inches. However, you can find some tape measures that also show measurements in metric units (millimeters, centimeters, and meters).

Q. What are fractional read tape measures?

A. Fractional read tape measures show fractional inch measurements as well as whole inches, usually at 1/8-inch increments. So, between each inch marking, you'll see 1/8-, 1/4-, 3/8-, 1/2-, 5/8-, 3/4-, and 7/8-inch markings printed on the blade. This makes it easier to quickly read measurements on your tape measure.

Tape measures we recommend

Best of the best: Milwaukee's Compact Auto-Lock Tape Measure

Our take: Thanks to its durable construction, this 25-foot tape measure offers excellent value for the money.

What we like: Measures 25 feet in 1/16-inch increments with fractional markings. Impressive nine-foot standout. Effective hook makes solo measuring easier.

What we dislike: The blade could be sturdier.

Best bang for your buck: Stanley's PowerLock Tape Measure

Our take: A solid tape measure from a well-known manufacturer at an affordable price.

What we like: Durable metal casing. 25 feet long with 1/16-inch increments. Thick, one-inch blade. Made in the U.S.

What we dislike: Fairly large overall.

Choice 3: Kutir's Tape Measure

Our take: With its magnetic hook, taking measurements on your own has never never been easier.

What we like: Shows metric measurements alongside feet and inches. Shock-absorbing, drop-tested case. Seven-foot standout.

What we dislike: Metric measurements are hard to read.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.