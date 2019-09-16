The best T-fal cookware set

If you're a home cook who takes pride in your culinary prowess, then you appreciate the importance of having the right tools for your craft. T-fal cookware sets provide quality pots and pans in either essential or all-inclusive collections. Whether you need a broad selection of pans to cook a five-course meal, or a limited set to take care of everyday cooking basics, T-fal has a set to suit your needs.

Quality construction, reinforced hardware, and perfluorooctanoic acid-free (PFOA-free) nonstick coating are just some of the many features T-fal cookware sets offer. As a household name that makes frequent appearances on wedding registries, T-fal's solid reputation for product longevity make it a sound investment for any home cook.

Our favorite set, the T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Cookware Set, covers all your cookware needs with 17 pieces. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing T-fal cookware sets

What's in a set?

T-fal cookware sets have between 10 and 20 pieces, though that count includes pot lids and utensils. On average, expect at least two to three pots and pans per set.

If you're curious as to what kinds of pots and pans are included, here's a quick rundown of what to expect:

Frying pans: You'll enjoy cooking omelettes in these pans. Essential sets usually provide a couple frying pans in different sizes, and there are some sets that include three.

Saucepans: Between making soups and sauces or cooking small amounts of pasta, saucepans get a fair amount of use. Most T-fal sets include between two and four saucepans, and they'll come with glass lids.

Dutch oven: These large pots are ideal for cooking family-size portions of food and ever-popular one-pot meals. Like saucepans, Dutch ovens come with glass lids and occasionally have slots for easy straining.

Griddle: Used for baking and breakfast foods like pancakes, griddles are large, flat pans that heat through quickly. Only more inclusive T-fal cookware sets include them, and since they can be expensive individually, it's worth getting a set with one.

Materials

T-fal cookware sets incorporate a variety of metals to achieve a high-quality and efficient cooking experience.

Stainless steel: Stainless steel is a versatile material choice that keeps overall cost to a minimum. While it doesn't react to foods, it doesn't heat up quite as well as other metals either, so expect to tailor and tweak cooking times.

Aluminum: There are different grades of aluminum, which affect both the price and anticipated longevity of pots and pans. Unlike stainless steel, it reacts to certain foods. Inexpensive aluminum sets scratch easily, whereas anodized aluminum sets feature a sturdy, dense construction to combat damage.

Copper: A premium kitchen classic, copper has superior heat induction, which is why it's preferred by world-renowned chefs. Copper upkeep is rather involved, however, and it could have mixed reactions with certain foods.

Clad: Clad is a layered combination of metals, which could include aluminum, copper, and stainless steel. This unique material construction heats up quickly and is relatively reaction-free to foods.

The perks of nonstick

Some T-fal sets are made with nonstick coating, which makes it easier to remove food from cookware. Since food doesn't stick to the surface, you'll enjoy quick transfers from pot to plate as well as easy clean up.

T-fal prides itself on the high quality and safety grade of its PFOA-free nonstick technology. That means the nonstick coating's manufacturing process is free from harmful chemicals, namely polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), which has been linked to organ damage and unwanted blood pressure changes.

Price

T-fal cookware sets range between to $60 and $200. Sets toward the lower end of the range include fewer pieces and are of moderate quality, whereas more expensive sets have two to three times as many pieces. These premium sets are also constructed better and have better quality nonstick coatings.

FAQ

Q. Are T-fal cookware sets dishwasher-safe?

A. The sets we examined were listed as dishwasher safe, though some consumers say washing them by hand preserves their integrity better.

Q. What is the warranty on T-fal products?

A. T-fal offers a limited lifetime warranty, though there's some effort involved in filing a claim. You'll need to send the defective item back if you're eligible for replacement, which according to some consumers, takes much longer than expected.

T-fal cookware sets we recommend

Best of the best: T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Cookware Set

Our take: A 17-piece set that includes all the best T-fal technology. Superior professional quality far outweighs the hefty price tag.

What we like: High-quality set made from anodized aluminum. Exceptional, PFOA-free nonstick coating that heats through evenly and consistently.

What we dislike: Set has to be hand washed and can't be placed in the oven.

Best bang for your buck: T-fal Signature Nonstick Expert Cookware Set

Our take: A 12-piece set that surprises with quality, considering the ultra budget-friendly price tag.

What we like: PFOA-free nonstick has the integrity of premium-priced T-fal models. Well-reinforced hardware and tempered glass lids add a touch of professional-level curb appeal.

What we dislike: Nonstick surface is more delicate than other sets, so be prepared to only use nonstick-safe cooking utensils.

Choice 3: T-fal Performa Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Our take: It's easy to appreciate the quality of this set if you're partial to stainless steel cookware.

What we like: Set is equipped with interior ridges to facilitate food release from surfaces. Quality construction of handles and glass lids.

What we dislike: No nonstick surface. A fairly limited set with only a few pieces compared to other models.

