The best swing set

If your kids love trips to the playground, choosing a swing set for your own backyard is an easy way for them to enjoy swinging and climbing every day.

Swing sets inspire kids to explore the great outdoors and use their imaginations. They're big hits with parents, too, as they're screen-free fun for kids. Swing sets can be as simple as a swing and a slide, or they can incorporate elements like treehouses, jungle gyms, and even trampolines. Best of all, your kids can play in the backyard under your safe, watchful eye.

Our top choice, Backyard Discovery's Skyfort II All Cedar Wood Swing Set, features a treehouse and crow's nest that's sure to become a special, beloved outdoor nook for kids.

Considerations when choosing swing sets

Materials

Metal: Metal swing sets are known for their impressive durability, and they often outlast swing sets of other materials. They're considered low maintenance and are often coated with weatherproof, waterproof, and rustproof treatments. However, paint and coatings can also chip on these sets, exposing the base metal, which can rust.

Wood: Wooden swing sets have a natural whimsy to them, and unlike metal styles have incredible curb appeal. Well-made wooden swing sets feature strong, durable frames that hold up to rough play. However, they often require expert assembly, which is an additional cost. As expected with wooden swing sets, regular pest control treatments -- particularly against wood-boring insects -- is necessary.

Plastic: Plastic swing sets are a popular choice for younger children, as they often feature soft and rounded edges. Assembly is as easy as it gets with plastic swing sets. But despite their many attributes, plastic swing sets tend to be smaller and have limited functionality. As a result, kids can outgrow them quickly. It's best to buy these sets early to get the most for your money.

Ease of assembly

Simple plastic swing sets can be assembled in an hour or two, whereas metal and wooden sets take several hours. Deluxe styles can actually take between eight and 10 hours, if not longer. Many families hire assembly experts who can set them up more quickly to keep building hassles to a minimum.

Weight capacity

Weight capacity should be one of the first things you examine when comparing swing sets. It's usually clearly marked on the package, often near other safety considerations.

Plastic swing sets for toddlers tend to have the lowest weight capacities. Larger metal and wooden swing sets are more accommodating. For these, compare the per-activity weight limit as well as the simultaneous play weight limit.

Simultaneous play

Swing sets generally have three or more activities to enjoy. That's more than enough for one kid, but it's important to consider whether it's enough for simultaneous play. If your have a few kids or expect to host playdates, it's a good idea to consider exactly how many kids can enjoy it at once.

Features

Traditional elements

Swing sets usually have swings, slides, and climbing elements. Gliders and swinging trolleys are also popular in traditional swing sets.

Additional climbing features

Many swing sets put a modern spin on climbing features. These sets incorporate rock climbing walls, monkey bar obstacle courses, and rope ladders.

New swing styles

Swings get a facelift in some sets. Tire swings, web swings, buddy swings, and flying saucers are currently popular.

Premium set perks

These high-end sets come with unique features such as treehouses or playhouses, bench seating, and crow's nests. Certain sets also double as basketball hoops and soccer nets.

Price

Swing sets are priced according to their complexity of design and choice of materials. Wooden styles cost between $100 and $1,200. Metal swing sets run between $80 and $2,500, and plastic ones cost between $100 and $1,200. Premium styles of swing sets can cost anywhere between $1,500 and $10,000.

FAQ

Q. My kids prefer climbing to swings and slides. What type of swing set should I get?

A. Most swing sets have at least one climbing element, usually in the form of a ladder. Sets that incorporate jungle gym elements, such as fireman poles, rock climbing walls, or monkey bars, are your best bet.

Q. Should I weatherproof or cover my swing set during the off-season?

A. Most swing sets are weatherproof, and most metal styles are rust-proof. Some parents choose to cover swing sets with tarps or shrink wrap. If you're not ready to go that far, you can simply remove any movable pieces and store them indoors instead.

Swing sets we recommend

Best of the best: Backyard Discovery's Skyfort II All Cedar Wood Swing Set

Our take: Well-built set made from premium playground materials. A versatile choice to accommodate multiple kids at once.

What we like: Has everything from a crow's nest to a functional telescope, as well as a covered table and bench.

What we dislike: Pro assembly required more often than not, which is an additional charge.

Best bang for your buck: Fitness Reality Kids' The Ultimate Eight-Station Swing Set

Our take: Modern spin on traditional setup with flying saucer, trampoline, hoop, and net.

What we like: Set offers activity diversity. Solid construction from tubular steel in bright, inviting colors.

What we dislike: Limited use as it's for kids age eight and younger and has an 80-pound weight capacity.

Choice 3: Lifetime's Monkey Bar Adventure Swing Set with Nine-Foot Wavy Slide

Our take: Durable steel construction with three swings, a slide, and plenty of climbing.

What we like: Lead-free paint and weather-resistant slide. Constructed with safety in mind with rounded edges and safe, grounded legs.

What we dislike: Designed for older kids, as several elements are high off the ground.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.