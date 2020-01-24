Best status totes for 2020

Status totes are trendy right now, and for good reason. They're the perfect intersection of functional and fashionable, great as an accessory and a practical way to carry your things.

A good tote bag is a true carry-all: It can take you from a morning gym class, to work, to the evening grocery run, and everywhere in between.

Wondering which tote bags are worth your attention?

We've compiled a list of our favorite totes for everyday use, work, travel, and errands to help you navigate through the totally cluttered tote market.

Longchamp Le Pliage Tote: $145 at Nordstrom

The Longchamp Le Pliage is the iconic tote. In addition to being fashionable, it's practical -- easy to clean and a great size for everyday use. We love that the leather straps make it comfortable to carry while the ultralight, colorful canvas allows you to share your personality or complement your wardrobe's color palette.

The Longitude Tote by Away: $245 at Away

Our favorite suitcase brand, Away, has made the perfect in-flight personal item. The Longitude Tote has everything we're looking for in a travel-friendly tote including a magnetic top closure a detachable zip pouch that makes it easier to find your valuables and a detachable strap that allows you to secure the tote to your carry-on.

The ReNew Traveler Tote by Everlane: $88 at Everlane

If you're looking to replicate that Le Pilage look without the price tag, we'd recommend the ReNew Traveler Tote from Everlane. This bag is made of 100% recycled nylon with leather details, so it's good for the environment, and it comes in slate blue, black, and pale pink, so it's good for your wardrobe.

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Nylon Tote: $265 at Nordstrom

If you consider yourself a habitual over-packer, this tote is perfect for you. The extendable midsection means that you can fit almost everything you may need for a weekend getaway or long-awaited vacation into one bag. If you're nervous that the expandable Le Pliage may be too unwieldy, don't be. The tote comes with a comfortable shoulder strap to make it easier to carry.

The Medium Metro Bag by MZ Wallace: $235 at Saks Fifth Avenue

This cult-favorite tote is designed with durability in mind. The voluminous nylon bag is designed to be stuffed to the brim and then crushed and folded for easy transport. The Medium Metro Bag makes a great weekender and we love that it comes with six interior compartments, including a phone pocket.

Herschel Supply Co. Mica Canvas Tote: $50 at Nordstrom

This durable canvas tote from Herschel Supply Co. has an easy-clean interior lining, two interior pouches for your phone and other small items, and it zips closed. It's a great option for casual everyday use and the straps are long enough to easily wear with a puffer.

The Day Square Tote by Everlane: $165 at Everlane

It seems like any and every retail brand worth their salt offers an everyday tote. We prefer the Day Square Tote by Everlane for its creamy leather texture, comfortable strap length, and spacious center compartment. If you're looking for a similar but larger tote, try Everlane's Day Market Tote.

BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote: $34 at Amazon

This fun canvas tote from trendy bag company BAGGU is made from 100% recycled cotton. We love that this tote is designed with an interior pocket you can snap closed and a 40-inch adjustable strap. It also comes in a handful of color options to fit any aesthetic.

Roseau Leather Shoulder Tote: $525 at Nordstrom

If you love the quality and durability of Longchamp but are looking for a more sophisticated silhouette, consider the Roseau Leather Shoulder Tote. This structured tote is secured with a bamboo-shaped metal toggle and the leather is cross-hatched to add texture and character.

Shirley Snakeskin-Embossed Leather Tote by Staud: $395 at Saks Fifth Avenue

This snakeskin-embossed leather tote is a sophisticated take on the classic handbag silhouette. We love the structured top handle and the practical features like a detachable shoulder strap and a removable zip closed pouch.

Monogram Washed Canvas Tote by Cathy's Concepts: $57.50 at Nordstrom

This canvas tote by Cathy's Concepts is a great option for hauling around sports equipment, kids' stuff and everything that life throws at you. As a monogram bag, it also makes a great gift for a host, a college graduate, or anyone else.

Patagonia Market Tote: $29 at Backcountry

We love this graphic tote from one of our favorite outdoor gear brands, Patagonia. It's fun, outdoorsy, and great for a day of running casual errands. We love to bring it to the farmer's market on Saturdays to haul fresh fruits and veggies home in style.

Set of 3 Standard BAGGU Printed Ripstop Nylon Totes: $36 at Nordstrom

Designed to be used again and again, these quirky nylon bags take inspiration from everyday plastic shopping bags. We love that each bag can be stored in a portable nylon carrying pouch when not in use. A word to the wise: These bags hold more than you think, so don't overdo it with heavy groceries!

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.