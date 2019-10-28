If you've ever tried to repair something in a dimly lit space, you know how important it is to have sufficient lighting. With a bright light, you can see exactly what you are doing, keep track of all your parts and tools, and have a much lesser chance of injury.

You can learn about our favorite picks and what to look for in other quality spotlights in this concise buying guide. A powerful spotlight with a long-lasting battery can meet all of those requirements and more. Our favorite is STANLEY's Rechargeable Lithium Ion LED Spotlight Flashlight. This pistol-grip model delivers up to 920 lumens with a 10-watt ultra-bright LED.

Considerations when choosing spotlights

There are two primary elements to focus on when searching for the best spotlight: light and power.

Light

The light output of a bulb is measured in lumens. One candle viewed from one foot away is a lumen. Whether a spotlight has a halogen bulb or an LED, the more lumens a spotlight has, the brighter its potential. A spotlight with 1,000 lumens, for instance, is considerably brighter than one with 40 lumens. If a brighter light is the priority, look for a model with higher lumens.

Power

Most spotlights use either a rechargeable lithium ion battery or replaceable alkaline batteries. Lithium models tend to cost a little more, but you save in the long run because you do not need to keep purchasing additional batteries. Alternatively, some models are designed to run off of a 12-volt DC power cord for use in your boat, car, or truck.

Features

Modes

The brighter the light, the faster it burns through batteries. The best spotlights have a variety of modes, so you can select which is more important: the level of brightness or how long the batteries will last.

Weight

If your spotlight does not feature a stand for hands-free operation, you will want one that is lightweight so holding it for extended periods of time will not be an issue.

Impact resistance

If you are not careful with your spotlight, it can be easily damaged. It's best to seek out a model that is built well enough to withstand being dropped more than once or twice.

Price

Spotlight prices are fairly consistent and fall within a surprisingly narrow margin. You can pay as little as $25 or $30 for a decent, affordable model that will work in a pinch. However, if you want to get the best on the market for a durable, impact-resistant, waterproof spotlight with 1,000 lumens (or more), you only need to spend $50 or $60.

FAQ

Q. Can I use my spotlight when it is raining?

A. Different spotlights feature different waterproof ratings or IP (Ingress Protection) ratings. Some may not even be able to handle a few falling droplets of water while others may be designed to continue operating after being fully immersed in water. You need to check the rating on your particular model to ascertain if using it in the rain will damage it.

Q. How long will the batteries in my spotlight last?

A. Unfortunately, that answer is conditional -- it depends on which setting you are using, the type of battery you have, how old the battery is, and a few other factors. Most manufacturers state a runtime that is only accurate under optimum conditions. In general, on a low-power setting, a spotlight may function for several hours, while on a high-power setting, you may only have bright light for a single hour or less.

Spotlights we recommend

Best of the best: Stanley's Rechargeable Lithium Ion LED Spotlight

Our take: A powerfully bright rechargeable LED spotlight that is capable of delivering up to 920 lumens.

What we like: This pistol-grip spotlight features a collapsible stand that can lock and pivot for hands-free operation. It includes both home and vehicle charging adapters and can last up to seven hours when running on the low setting.

What we dislike: Occasionally, a model with an inexplicably short lifespan may slip through quality control.

Best bang for your buck: Brinkmann's Q-Beam Max Million III Spotlight

Our take: An affordable, exceptionally bright spotlight that plugs into your car or boat.

What we like: This handy, lightweight halogen spotlight does a more than adequate job when it comes to illuminating the surrounding terrain of the surface or the water. A handy nylon carrying case is included in the price

What we dislike: It is important to remember that this particular model does not have a battery, so if it is not plugged in, it will not function.

Choice 3: Streamlight's Waypoint Spotlight with 12V DC Power Cord

Our take: A lightweight LED spotlight that delivers up to 550 lumens on high and 40 lumens on low.

What we like: This spotlight features a shock-resistant C4 LED bulb that has a 50,000-hour life and features a pistol grip along with a foldable stand. It is powered by either four C batteries or a 12-volt power cord.

What we dislike: Compared to other spotlights in a similar price range, this model doesn't feature the level of brightness you may be anticipating.

