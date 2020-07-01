Changing the faucet in your shower can upgrade the look of your entire bathroom. It can flavor the décor to be anything from utilitarian to elegant. Which is why you want to be very selective when choosing a new shower faucet.

The best shower faucet will not only give your bathroom the stylish upgrade it needs, but it will also be manufactured using durable, corrosion-resistant materials so it will last more than a few years. We love Moen's Brantford PosiTemp Tub and Shower Faucet Set for its brushed-nickel finish and adjustable temperature limit. To learn more about this model or the features to look for in other quality shower faucets, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing shower faucets

Updating or upgrading your shower faucet is often done for aesthetic reasons. However, the pipes and valves that are located inside the walls of your shower may impact your options. For instance, some houses are plumbed with 1/2" pipes while others have 3/4" pipes. Fortunately, most modern tub spouts include an adapter to fit either size. If you need to replace the handle and the metal ring surrounding the handle (collectively called the shower trim), to keep the upgrade simple, you must match the shower trim to the type of valve that is already in the wall. Some shower trim is designed to be universal, but for others, it may be best to stick with the same brand to keep your update as trouble-free as possible.

Features

Materials

While plastic is the most affordable type of shower faucet you can purchase, it isn't known for its durability. Zinc alloy shower faucets are metal, yet they don't last much longer than plastic. If you want a durable material, a higher-end stainless steel is a good choice, though the best option is brass, due to its corrosion resistance.

Design

Whether you're replacing your shower faucet because it's corroded or leaking, swapping it out for a more environmentally friendly water-conserving model, or maybe upgrading purely for aesthetic reasons, your style options are endless. Be sure to carefully consider all the design elements (form and finish) of a new shower faucet to get the exact look you desire and one that will complement the décor of your bathroom. Following are a few of the more common types you'll come across:

Traditional: The most economical option, basic wall-mounted showerheads feature a utilitarian design and single-spray setting that gets the job done.

Rainfall: Attached to the ceiling or wall, the rainfall (or waterfall) showerhead is a luxuriously large option (starting around six inches) that you stand under to drench your whole body at once.

Handheld: These versatile showerheads come with a long hose so you can detach it from the wall -- a great way to easily reach kids or pets in the tub.

Multi-setting: Whether you prefer a gentle, low-pressure spray or pulsating massage jets, showerheads that come with different spray-pattern settings offer something for everyone.

Low-flow: Want to save water? Low-flow shower systems will keep your water bill affordable and still provide a pleasant shower experience.

Price

For a shower faucet set that includes the matching showerhead and handle, prices can start as low as $40 and go up to $175 or more, depending on the style and quality of materials.

FAQ

Q. What does a diverter do?

A. A diverter is a little mechanism found on the spout in your tub. When you pull it up, it stops the water from flowing out the spout and sends it traveling up to exit through the showerhead. A little bit of water coming out of the spout when the diverter is raised is normal and expected. In fact, it is a safety feature that has been designed into some models.

Q. Should I hire a professional to install my new shower faucet?

A. It depends on how handy you are. While installation is often uncomplicated, plenty can go wrong if you're a beginner. Hiring an expert (which typically starts at around $100) gives you peace of mind that the job will be done quickly and skillfully.

Shower faucets we recommend

Best of the best: Moen's Brantford PosiTemp Tub and Shower Faucet Set

Our take: A stylish brushed nickel PosiTemp set that includes a showerhead, arm, flange, and a diverter spout.

What we like: The handle on this faucet is off at 6 o'clock, delivers maximum hot water at 9 o'clock, and maximum cold water at 3 o'clock. It has an adjustable temperature limit to control the maximum temperature and is restricted to a 1.75 gpm at 80 psi flow rate.

What we dislike: This model will only fit single-lever valves that rotate on and off (PosiTemp).

Best bang for your buck: Delta Faucet's Classic MonitorR 13 Series Shower Faucet Set

Our take: A quality shower faucet set with a classic chrome design at a good price.

What we like: Easy to install and simple to operate. Solid construction. Shiny chrome finish looks great in most bathrooms.

What we dislike: Rare reports of leaks.

Choice 3: Delta Faucet's Windemere 14 Series Shower Faucet Set

Our take: Eye-catching shower faucet set from a top brand.

What we like: Has an elegant oil-rubbed, bronze finish. Designed to prevent sudden temperature changes. Comes with the WaterSense label, meaning it helps you save water. Cleaning is simple.

What we dislike: Some reported water pressure was not especially high.

