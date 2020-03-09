The best Schwinn exercise bike

If you love outdoor cycling or get fired up for spin classes, consider adding the excitement into your home with a Schwinn exercise bike in your home gym.

Schwinn is a household name when it comes to classic bicycles. Choose from any of their recumbent, upright, or wind-resistant bikes for an exceptional riding and training experience. In fact, if you'd like a high-tech bike, there are models compatible with apps like Schwinn Trainer or RideSocial.

If you're looking for a superior riding experience, keep reading our buying guide on Schwinn exercise bikes. Our favorite model is Schwinn's 270 Recumbent Bike. Its features and exercise programs are on par with fitness-center bikes.

Considerations when choosing Schwinn exercise bikes

Types of Schwinn exercise bikes

Upright bikes: Schwinn's upright bikes are reminiscent of road bikes, so they're a popular choice among outdoor cyclists. These tend to have more slender profiles, so they take up much less space than other models. Upright bikes provide a challenging ride, though they're not the most comfortable for those who experience back or neck issues.

Recumbent bikes: Recumbent bikes have a lower seat nearly parallel to their pedals. This provides a more comfortable ride and is often preferred by individuals with neck, back, or mobility issues. Recumbent bikes take up more space than other models, so if you intend to purchase one, make sure you have enough room.

Indoor cycling bikes: Schwinn's indoor cycling bikes also look like road bikes and employ a flywheel system for resistance. They're popular for those who aim to mimic an outdoor riding experience, but they're a bit less comfortable than other exercise bikes.

Air resistance bikes: Schwinn's line of air resistance bikes use a fan mechanism to create resistance. The faster you pedal, the more resistance you experience. Given their design, air resistance bikes are better for experienced riders.

Features

Resistance levels

The more advanced your Schwinn exercise bike, the more resistance levels it offers. This is especially important if you enjoy interval training, intend to develop your cycling skills, or if the bike is used by multiple people of varying skill levels.

Workout programs

Schwinn exercise bikes can have as many as 29 options for workout programs. They can be customized to your age, weight, or fitness goals. In some models, you're able to create several user profiles and design customized programs.

App compatibility

If you've jumped on the fitness tracker bandwagon, you might be interested in Schwinn's exercise bikes that are compatible with apps. You can use the manufacturer's native app, Schwinn Trainer, or pair your device with the bike's program to transmit data to several fitness apps and platforms.

Accessory holders

It's imperative to stay hydrated while you train, which is why all Schwinn exercise bikes are equipped with a water bottle holder. There are also some models that feature shelves or spaces to hold tablets and devices. This is an attractive feature for users who wish to stream media while they train, and their Schwinn exercise bike isn't in a room with a television.

Price

Schwinn exercise bikes cost between $299 and $499. Upright models cost a bit more at $329 to $449. Schwinn's recumbent bikes cost between $429 and $539, and their air resistance bikes have a broad range from $399 to $999.

FAQ

Q. Do Schwinn exercise bikes have weight limits?

A. Yes, and you need to look up the specifications for each Schwinn exercise bike as there is slight variation among them. For the most part, you can expect to see weight limits at 250 to 300 pounds.

Q. What is involved with the assembly of my Schwinn exercise bike?

A. Most Schwinn exercise bikes come with the necessary hardware as well as quick-start assembly guides. Some users are comfortable handling it themselves, while others hire a pro to save time and ensure all pieces are safe and secure.

Schwinn exercise bikes we recommend

Best of the best: Schwinn 270 Recumbent Bike

Our take: Quiet operation and a comfortable riding experience.

What we like: Bluetooth compatibility with Schwinn training app. Large console and full seating adjustability.

What we dislike: Built-in speakers could be a bit louder.

Best bang for your buck: Schwinn 170 Upright Bike

Our take: Relatively small footprint with impressive range of exercise programs.

What we like: WiFi-enabled to track progress. Easy to adjust seat and handlebar heights. Compatible with Schwinn apps.

What we dislike: Best if used with an exercise equipment mat to prevent sliding on floors.

Choice 3: Schwinn AD6 Airdyne Bike

Our take: Sturdy, classic design for a wind-resistance bike.

What we like: Modest size that fits in most homes. RevMeter for interval training and progressive resistance system.

What we dislike: Somewhat basic functionality compared to high-tech models, but nonetheless a reliable bike.

