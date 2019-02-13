Best President’s Day mattress sales

If you're in the market for a new mattress, you're in luck. The sales taking place this President's Day weekend are just as competitive as the Black Friday sales we saw in late 2018. Some have even started already, and you will notice deep discounts at least through Monday. We've rounded up ten of the best mattress sales* going on this President's Day in honor of our nation's great leaders, and explain which ones are best for every kind of sleeper. Then, keep reading for tips on selecting your ideal mattress online.

1. Tuft & Needle Mint

Tuft & Needle is offering $150 off their high-performance mattress model, the Tuft & Needle Mint. You can also score up to two free pillows with your mattress purchase. The Mint is a luxury memory foam mattress made with moisture-wicking graphite that helps keep you stay cool all night long. The construction of the Mint keeps your back supported and pressure points cradled, which is exactly what every sleeper needs. A queen typically goes for $995, so take advantage of this deal while you can--Tuft & Needle doesn't run them often. Offer valid until 2/25. Get this deal.

2. Dreamcloud

The Dreamcloud mattress is made with eight luxury layers--a combination of memory foam, latex, and patent pending "BestRest" coils--organized into five distinct support zones. The zoned support offered by the Dreamcloud makes this mattress a good option for seniors and sleepers who suffer from back and joint pain. This President's Day, you can save $200 on your Dreamcloud purchase, taking a queen from $1,499 to $1,299. Get this deal.

3. Puffy Lux

The Puffy Lux mattress is Puffy's "one step-up" luxury mattress model that sleeps comfy and cool. The Puffy Lux is constructed with patent-pending memory foams that work in tandem to cradle pressure points and actively contour to the shape of your body. The Puffy Lux is a great option for side sleepers given its pressure-relieving abilities. A queen size mattress will cost you $1,795 on a normal day, but this President's Day you can get $275 off your purchase. If the Puffy Lux is too steep for your budget, check out the original Puffy mattress which costs $950 (regularly $1,150) for a queen during the sale. Get this deal.

4. Leesa Sleep

Leesa Sleep is offering great deals on both the Leesa and Sapira mattresses over the holiday weekend. Get 15 percent off the Leesa mattress and Sapira mattress models, plus two free pillows. That means savings of up to $270 on the Sapira and up to $180 on the Leesa when you shop this sale.

The Leesa mattress is a foam-combo mattress that's a great option for side and combination sleepers given its responsive surface and pressure-relieving abilities. The Sapira is a luxury hybrid model made with pocket springs and foam. The Sapira is a top-rated mattress that should be consider by all sleepers. Its buoyant surface contours to the curvature of your body without causing you to feel stuck. Offering premier support and pressure relief, the Sapira is a good option for sleepers with back and joint pain. Get this deal.

5. Nectar

Nectar is a budget-friendly memory foam mattress that's a great option for side sleepers because of its pressure-relieving qualities. On a normal day, a queen size Nectar mattress goes for $699, but this President's Day you can save $150 on your purchase, plus you'll get two free pillows. Unlike many bed-in-a-box brands that offer a 100-night trial period, Nectar will let you sleep on their mattress for up to a year before you decide to keep it or not. Although budget-friendly, this mattress does not compromise on quality--and there are thousands of positive reviews to prove it. Get this deal.

6. Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding offers a variety of mattress models, all of which are made right here in the U.S.A at the company's independent manufacturing facility. Owning the manufacturing process from start to finish allows Brooklyn Bedding to offer high quality products at a competitive price point. Some of our favorite models are the Brooklyn Aurora, a luxury hybrid mattress that's a great option for side sleepers, the Brooklyn Signature, Brooklyn Bedding's most popular mattress model, and the Spartan, a premier hybrid mattress designed for athletes. All Brooklyn Bedding mattress models are available at three firmness levels: plush, medium, and firm, which gives you the freedom to personalize your mattress to your preferred level of comfort.

This President's Day you can save 25 percent on all Brooklyn Bedding models. For reference, these savings equate to $500 off a queen Spartan, $425 off a queen Brooklyn Aurora, and $237 off a queen Brooklyn Signature. Offer valid 2/13/19 through 2/18/19. Get this deal.

7. Level Sleep

The Level Sleep TriSupport mattress is or people who suffer from back pain. In fact, chiropractors have recommended this mattress to patients. Its patented TriSupport(TM) technology marries lumbar support with soft shoulder and hip zones making this mattress supportive yet comfortable. This President's Day, you can save $200 on a Level Sleep mattress. That brings the price of a queen mattress to just under $1,000. Level Sleep guarantees this mattress will reduce pain and improve your sleep, or they'll give you all your money back. Get this deal.

8. GhostBed

Ghostbed is offering some scary good deals this President's Day. Score $200 off the original GhostBed and GhostBed Flex or $300 off the GhostBed Luxe, in addition to scoring two free GhostPillows ($170 value). If you are shopping for an entire sleep system, you can save up to $799 with GhostBed's bundle deal when you purchase a mattress and adjustable base. We particularly love the GhostBed Luxe which is a premium gel memory foam mattress. This mattress is designed for ultimate cooling, making it a great choice for people who sleep hot. Offer valid until 2/27/19. Get this deal.

9. Luxi Sleep

Luxi Sleep has a radical deal going on for President's Day. You can save $500 on either a king or queen size Luxi Adjustable 3-in-1 mattress with the code take500off. A queen normally costs $1,299, so this sale comes close to saving you 38 percent. The Luxi 3-in-1 adjustable mattress is Luxi's signature memory foam mattress model that allows you to customize your mattress to the firmness and comfort level that best suits your body type and sleeping style. You can forget "one-size-fits-all" shopping with this bed--its customizable layers make this a great choice for all types of sleepers. Offer valid through 2/22/19. Get this deal.

10. Saatva

What's better than buying a luxury mattress without having to leave your house? Having someone set it up for you. Saatva is offering free White Glove delivery and setup of your new mattress, plus free removal of your old mattress. This service is a $200 value, not to mention that Saatva's prices are already 70 percent off standard retail prices. Get this deal.

How to Find the Best Mattress Online

Shopping for a mattress online can be intimidating. Many shoppers don't feel comfortable spending hundreds of dollars on something they can't try before they buy. But here's why shopping online surpasses the in-store mattress experience:

Mattresses sold online are more affordable than mattresses sold in-store because they eliminate middleman mark ups.

Sales representatives can be pushy. By purchasing online, you can avoid someone looming over you as you move from bed to bed to find the right one.

When you buy a mattress online, it's shipped right to your door--so you can avoid the hassle of moving it yourself.

Most online brands offer at least a 100-night trial period, which allows you to sleep on the mattress in the privacy of your home for nearly three months before you're committed to keeping it. If you decide the mattress is not for you at any time during the trial period, you can return it to receive a refund and the company will most likely get rid of it for you.

Still, there are hundreds of models to sift through before making a decision. Before you begin your search, consider two things.

What type of mattress suits your lifestyle?

First, consider what you are looking for in a mattress. Do you sleep with a partner? If that's the case, you'll want to find a mattress that minimizes movement so your partner doesn't wake you during the night (and vice versa). Do you suffer from lower back pain or have a tendency to sleep hot? Are you prone to allergies? Answering these questions will help you determine what type of mattress (memory foam, latex, innerspring, or hybrid) you should look for from the start.

What is your body type and sleeping style?

When shopping for a mattress, you should also consider your physical needs and the type of sleeper you are. Do you sleep on your back, stomach, or side? Maybe you change positions throughout the night. A mattress is almost never a one-size-fits-all item. Some cater better to side sleepers than stomach sleepers, while others provide firm support and others are soft and plush. Your body type will also play a role in the type of mattress you ultimately choose. If you are a senior or plus-size sleeper, the construction and support a mattress provides will be all the more important to provide adequate support and a restful sleep.

If it's time for a new mattress, then there's no better time than now to invest in one. On that first morning you wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated from a great night's sleep, you'll be glad you did.

*Best sales were selected at time of publication based on brand quality and potential savings.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

