The best portable spin dryer

If you live in a smaller apartment, a dorm, or you enjoy camping, a portable spin dryer is a device you might not know much about, but one that could help you with your clothes-drying needs. It uses a spinning motion instead of heat to quickly remove up to 90% of the water from your clothes after you wash them.

Portable spin dryers are lightweight, compact, durable devices that get the job done fast. Our favorite, the Panda Stainless Steel Portable Spin Dryer, can plug into a regular 110-volt outlet and spins at 3,200 rpm. To learn more about this and other highly rated portable spin dryers, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing portable spin dryers

Manual vs. electric

Manual models use a foot pedal or hand crank to set the interior spinning, so no electricity is required. These models are perfect for camping when there is no power. They can be used to wash clothes as well.

Electric models plug into a regular 110-volt outlet, then you turn on a timer so the clothes spin for a designated amount of time. You need accessibility to an outlet for these models to work, but they require no physical effort to operate, other than loading and unloading your clothes.

Load capacity

By its very nature, a portable spin dryer is small. Many may only hold a few items of clothing per cycle. Check the specifications to get the model that best accommodates your needs.

Size and weight

If you will be taking your portable spin dryer with you on camping trips, opt for a smaller, lightweight model that's easy to transport. If it's remaining in one place, a larger model with greater weight may be the better option.

Features

Drainage

Some models feature a small pump to get the water out of the unit, while others let gravity do the work. When properly working, both systems are effective, so it's a matter of preference whether you want to pump the water directly into a drain or let it collect in a bucket or bowl and then dump it down the drain yourself.

Dual function

Some portable spin dryers are dual-function machines. This means they can both wash and dry your clothing. If this is a better fit for your needs, look for a dual-function machine.

Price

You can purchase a manual spin dryer for under $60. Electric spin dryers start at about $70. A more durable model runs you about $115, but if you want a heavy-duty portable spin dryer, look in the $150 to $200 range.

FAQ

Q. How dry will a spin dryer get my clothes?

A. Most spin dryers can spin 80% to 90% of the water out of your clothing, making it function somewhat like the spin cycle of a washing machine. To get your clothes fully dry, you still need to hang them on a line.

Q. Does an electric spin dryer require a 220-volt outlet?

A. No. One of the most appealing features of a portable electric spin dryer is that it can be powered using a regular 110-volt outlet.

Portable spin dryers we recommend

Best of the best: Panda's Stainless Steel Portable Spin Dryer

Our take: A durable stainless steel electric spin dryer designed for typical household use.

What we like: This model spins at 3,200 rpm to get clothes nearly dry. The unit is powered by a regular 110-volt outlet, so it can be used in any room in your home that has an outlet. It features a spin disc to help prevent the clothes from being spun out of balance and a gravity drainage spout.

What we dislike: On certain floors, you may need to get a little creative to keep the unit from moving around while it's spinning.

Best bang for your buck: Della's Compact Top-Load Washer with Spin Dryer

Our take: A lightweight, compact top load washer with a built-in spin dryer.

What we like: This model features a washer and a spin dryer which can be used simultaneously. It's compact and portable and gets your clothes 80% to 90% dry.

What we dislike: The unit doesn't have a very powerful drain pump, so it can sometimes be difficult to get all the water out.

Choice 3: Giantex's Compact Portable Washing Machine with Spin Dryer

Our take: A compact portable washer with a built-in spin dryer ideal for smaller spaces such as dorms and campers.

What we like: This unit features a 15-minute wash cycle and a five-minute spin-dry cycle. Dries up to 6.6 pounds of laundry at a time (washer can take up to 11 pounds). Simple to put together.

What we dislike: Customer service could be more responsive.

