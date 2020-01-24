The best pool table

Whether you're a complete newbie to the game of pool or a seasoned pool shark, a quality pool table could be in your future. Although most pool tables used to be pretty identical, that's no longer the case. There are so many different options and features when it comes to pool tables these days that it can be overwhelming to know which one to choose.

We've created this helpful buying guide with expert advice and reviews to help you make that choice. Check out our top pick, the Mizerak Dynasty Space Saver 6.5-Foot Pool Table. It's a modern-looking table for classic billiards fun.

Considerations when choosing pool tables

Size

Pool tables can be anywhere from three feet long for miniature models to nine feet long for full-sized tables. What you choose depends on both your available space and your gameplay needs. Think about how you plan to play, as well as with whom, and you should be able to decide on the best size for your needs.

Stability

Stability is very important when choosing a pool table. Although portable tables tend to be more lightweight, they can still be quite stable. Permanent tables can also be rather unstable if not well-designed and built. When looking for stability in a pool table, most of your attention should be directed at the legs and any points of connection between them and the frame. An unstable pool table can lead to some very frustrating results, so do your research.

Level surface

A level pool table surface is as important as a stable one. Try to find a table that has adjustable feet, as this will make keeping your table level a much more manageable endeavor.

Playing surface

Plywood is used as the subsurface for many inexpensive pool tables, and it's then covered with nylon cloth. While these tables are cost-effective, the plywood can easily warp if it gets damp or wet.

MDF is medium-density fiberboard. This makes for a solid and dependable playing surface.

Slate is vastly better than any other surface. It's virtually impervious to temperature and moisture changes, and it's extremely heavy. Because of this, slate is the most expensive material as well. If you want to get the highest quality pool table available, look for one with a slate playing surface.

Synthetics can be used instead of MDF. These tend to be in a similar price range, but not has high quality as actual MDF.

Felt is created by adding wool to the nylon or polyester of a table covering. Felt offers reduced static and lets the ball roll in a smoother fashion. Felt is the best surface topper for any pool table.

Cushions

Lower-quality pool tables usually include thin rubber bumper strips, while higher-quality tables utilize fully contoured cushions that are molded to the side of the table itself.

Pockets

Most pockets are made from nylon mesh or textile and leather. Some pool tables include a ball return, though it's not really necessary for home play. Pockets can be simple or extremely ornate and decorative in design.

Style

Larger pool tables offer more style options than smaller tables. You can find pool table styles to fit just about any décor style. Don't assume you have to get a standard brown table with green felt if you want something with a little more pizazz.

Features

Ball return

Some pool tables include a bar-style ball return. While most people don't feel the need for this feature, it can be a convenient way to retrieve balls in a hurry.

Cues

Some pool tables come with cues included in the price. While these may not necessarily be the highest quality cues you can buy, it's a nice added feature if you don't want to spend extra money on cues.

Price

Most pool tables cost between $60 and $2,000. Premium tables can cost as much as $5,000. $60 pool tables are inexpensive tabletop versions. For $500, you should be able to get a classic table with a synthetic playing surface. If you spend $2,000, expect to buy a large eight- or nine-foot table with a slate playing surface.

FAQ

Q. How do I take care of my pool table's cloth surface?

A. Because felt attracts dust and chalk, you should cover it when not in use. Make sure you only chalk your cue away from the table, and never place consumables on the edge or surface of the table. Taking these precautions should keep your felt looking new for years.

Q. What is the regulation size for a standard pool table?

A. U.S. regulation pool tables simply have to be twice as long as they are wide, regardless of dimensions. However, U.K. tables have a number of different regulation dimensions and proportions. In America, official pro tournament tables are usually nine feet long by four and a half feet wide.

Pool tables we recommend

Best of the best: Mizerak's Dynasty Space Saver 6.5-Foot Pool Table

Our take: Big-time pool table feel at a smaller size.

What we like: Small 6.5-foot table fits comfortably in most rooms. Large disk-style leg levellers keep your table even with minimal effort. Nice durable table for kids.

What we dislike: Some users complained that assembly was time-consuming.

Best bang for your buck: Hathaway's Fairmont Portable Six-Foot Pool Table

Our take: A portable table that looks like a permanent art fixture.

What we like: Folding legs are easy to use. Blue felt and chrome corners look amazing. All accessories are included.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to level properly. Construction is not the most sturdy.

Choice 3: Fat Cat's Tucson Seven-Foot Pool Table

Our take: A classic table that has a 75-inch playing field.

What we like: Ball return system. Blue felt surface. Easy leg-levelling system. Rubber bumpers.

What we dislike: Expensive compared to similar tables.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.