A day at the pool is one of life's pleasures, but you can make it even more fun when you add pool noodles into the mix. Kids love floating around and playing with pool noodles, but adults can most certainly enjoy them, too.

This guide is designed to give you all the necessary information to select the best pool noodle. Our top choice is the WOW World of Watersports Swimming Pool Noodle. This triple-vinyl-dipped pool noodle is highly durable and will last for many years of fun.

Considerations when choosing pool noodles

Foam vs. inflatable

Pool noodles fall into one of two categories: foam or inflatable. You're probably used to classic foam pool noodles. These types of noodles are inexpensive and highly buoyant, supporting weights of 250 pounds, depending on their thickness. Unless you opt for coated models, they are prone to pitting and degrading over time. Inflatable pool noodles blow up like water wings. They're great if you take public transit to the pool, as they'll take up very little room in your bag when deflated. On the downside, they are prone to punctures.

Coating

Some foam pool noodles have a vinyl coating that increases their durability. Foam noodles are easily scratched, scraped, or otherwise damaged, but the vinyl coating offers protection that makes this less likely to happen. The coating is also usually UV protective, which will help prevent the pool noodle from breaking down when left out in the sun for too long. Coated pool noodles are more expensive than uncoated options.

Length and diameter

Pool noodles tend to be between 40 and 60 inches long and between two and six inches in diameter. Longer, thicker pool noodles support more weight but can be unwieldy for smaller users. For instance, a 60-inch (five-foot) pool noodle will be hard for a small child to handle.

Features

Hollow core

You can find foam pool noodles that are hollow all the way through the center. Hollow core pool noodles are more lightweight and flexible than solid options but support less weight, so they're best for young kids.

Shape

The majority of pool noodles are long and straight, like uncooked spaghetti, but you can find some curved pool noodles that are more akin to a piece of macaroni. Long, thin pool noodles are the most versatile option, but curved ones can be fun, too.

Color

Pool noodles are available in a wide range of colors, but usually bold, bright colors are the order of the day. An additional benefit to a bright noodle is that you'll be easily able to spot your children in the pool.

Price

Basic pool noodles can cost less than $5 per item, whereas high-end options cost $40 or more. A decent yet simple solid core pool noodle should be priced between $5 and $10.

FAQ

Q. Can pool noodles be used as safety flotation devices?

A. While pool noodles can help inexperienced swimmers find some buoyancy in the water, they're really designed for fun as opposed to serving as serious safety flotation devices. Always supervise children carefully in the pool, especially if they aren't strong swimmers.

Q. Is there anything else I can use my pool noodle for?

A. Pool noodles are actually more multi-functional than you might think. Some people utilize pool noodles for a range of craft purposes. Hollow core models can be sliced lengthwise to use as padding to baby proof crib rails or furniture with sharp edges. Solid core pool noodles can be useful as yoga props to provide height and support with attempting certain poses.

Pool noodles we recommend

Best of the best: WOW World of Watersports Swimming Pool Noodle

Our take: Coated in three layers of vinyl, this is a rugged choice ideal for regular use, though it does cost more than a basic pool noodle.

What we like: Extra long and thick to support users of up to 250 pounds. Lightly textured surface for grip. Made from super soft foam. Withstands UV rays.

What we dislike: Becomes waterlogged after a couple of hours.

Best bang for your buck: Coast Athletic Famous Foam Pool Noodles

Our take: You get exceptional value for your money with this four pack of pool noodles, but they're best for children.

What we like: Hollow core is fun for shooting water out of. Low price makes them ideal for craft use or for babyproofing. Impressive 58-inch length.

What we dislike: Thin diameter won't support most adults.

Choice 3: Poolmaster Curved Noodle

Our take: This curved inflatable noodle is a little different from your average pool noodle. The thick six-inch diameter is great for both kids and adults.

What we like: Quick and easy to inflate without a pump. Folds into a small package when not in use. Smooth and comfortable.

What we dislike: Shorter than an average pool noodle.

