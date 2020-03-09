The best playard sheet

If you've found the perfect playard for your baby, you might be thinking of ways to make it even cozier for your little one. Many parents invest in playard sheets to keep their baby's favorite space soft, comfortable, and, yes, ready for sleep.

Playard sheets are fitted to your playard's mat, so they offer a snug, stay-put fit. They're also designed to be soft enough for a snooze, while remaining tough enough to withstand plenty of play and frequent washes. Best of all, they're affordable -- so you may want to invest in a few extras to have as backups.

To learn more about how to choose the best playard sheets, keep reading our guide, which includes reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is the Graco Pack n' Play Quilted Playard Sheet. Its quilted padding adds an extra touch of softness for your little one's comfort.

Considerations when choosing playard sheets

Mattress depth

While most playard mattresses measure 27" x 39", their depth tends to vary by as much as two to four inches. Some playard sheets are specifically designed to fit certain depths, whereas others are universal. Keep in mind that universal sheets could mean excess fabric bunching on thinner mattresses or a too-snug fit on thicker ones.

Quantity

As with most items for babies, it's always a good idea to have spares on hand -- and playard sheets are no exception. This means you don't need to rush to wash your only playard sheet overnight or when an accident happens. If you intend to buy several playard sheets, your best bet is to invest in sets of three or more, as you get the most bang for your buck with these.

Materials

Cotton

Cotton playard sheets are by far the most popular, as they're soft, affordable, and breathable. There are now organic, dye-free cotton sheets on the market for babies with sensitive skin or allergies. However, cotton is known to absorb liquids, so if you'd like to keep accidents at bay, consider a cotton-polyester blend with leak-proof technology.

Plush

Plush playard sheets are usually made of polyester, velour, or chenille. They're the softest choices available, as well as the warmest -- so keep in mind that they're often better for use in chilly temperatures. Given their super-cozy feel, they're typically preferred by parents who use playards for naptime.

Quilted

Quilted playard sheets feature a soft shell and a thin layer of polyester batting. They have a bedding-like appearance, as they turn the mattress into a thin pillow-top surface. With a layered construction, quilted styles offer more in the way of cushioning than other playard sheets.

Vinyl

Some playard sheets are lined with a vinyl layer to prevent spills from seeping into the mattress. This keeps cleanup quick and easy and extends the life of the mattress. The only downside to vinyl is that it's quite noisy, as it tends to produce a crunchy, crinkly sound as your baby moves on it.

Price

Basic cotton playard sheets, usually single sheets, cost $10 or less. If you'd prefer to buy a set, expect to spend $10 to $20. Sheets in this range tend to be made of better-quality materials. If you're willing to spend up to $40, you'll find playard sheets with premium features, like wrinkle-free fabric or higher thread counts.

FAQ

Q. Are playard sheets available in different patterns and designs?

A. Yes. While you'll find many in solid colors, you'll find a wide variety of playard sheets featuring prints, stripes, polka dots, and even characters. There are also gender-neutral playard sheets, which feature animals, characters, or neutral colors.

Q. How should I wash playard sheets?

A. Stick to your preferred baby-friendly detergent, which is probably hypoallergenic and bleach-free. While many playard sheets are machine washable, you'll need to refer to the tag to determine whether they're safe for the dryer. Some materials, such as vinyl, are better left hung to dry.

Playard sheets we recommend

Best of the best: Graco's Pack n' Play Quilted Playard Sheet

Our take: Quilted design provides extra cushioning and protection.

What we like: Fits most playards and comes in several colors. Soft, bleach-free material blend that is machine washable.

What we dislike: Has a water-resistant layer, so it's best to let these sheets air dry so they don't warp.

Best bang for your buck: American Baby Company's Heavenly Soft Chenille Fitted Playard Sheet

Our take: Ultra-soft plush sheet with deep pockets to accommodate thicker playard mats.

What we like: Warmer than most other sheets. Quality elastic trim and available in many colors.

What we dislike: Can bunch up on thinner mats, and might be a bit too warm in spring or summer.

Choice 3: Cuddly Cubs' Pack 'n' Play Sheets

Our take: Super secure elastic for a great fit that won't pucker or pop off corners.

What we like: Hypoallergenic cotton jersey that holds up well to regular washing. Charming gender-neutral patterns.

What we dislike: Fit can be a bit snug with certain playard mats.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.