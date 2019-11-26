The best orthopedic knee pillow

If you struggle finding a comfortable position in bed because you suffer from chronic aches and pains, an orthopedic knee pillow is a worthwhile investment. They combine the best in support and comfort to help you get a better night's sleep.

When placed between your knees, these orthopedic pillows support your body to achieve better spine and joint alignment. Depending on their design, some styles can be placed between ankles and thighs, or behind the neck or back. Once properly situated, pain, tension, and pressure are minimized or alleviated.

Get back to counting sheep with our buying guide on orthopedic knee pillows. Our favorite pick, ComfiLife's Orthopedic Knee Pillow, is known for its impressive lumbar support.

Considerations when choosing orthopedic knee pillows

Sleeping style

It's helpful to select an orthopedic knee pillow that accommodates your preferred sleeping position.

Side sleepers do well with hourglass-shaped pillows to separate the legs to align better with the hips and spine.

Back sleepers benefit from placing dome-shaped pillows beneath the bends of the knees to provide a natural curve progression from the spine to the legs.

Stomach sleepers often utilize flat pillows placed between the stomach and pelvis to restore the lower spine and hips to an elevated position.

Material

The majority of orthopedic knee pillows are made of either memory foam or high-density foam. These are better material choices than down or poly fill found in regular pillows, which can collapse and diminish support while you sleep.

Memory foam: Memory foam is found in many orthopedic pillows because it responds well to pressure and accommodates your body's contours accordingly. Once pressure is removed, they return to their natural shape. Memory foam pillows are often designed in layers, with the outermost losing its supportive features more quickly than inner layers.

High-density foam: Some orthopedic knee pillows are made of high-density foam, which is profoundly firm. In fact, it's often too firm for most users, so it's more of an acquired taste. Individuals who cannot get adequate support and relief from memory foam often migrate to high-density foam since it doesn't flex or collapse.

Size

Orthopedic knee pillows come in all shapes and sizes, so it's not a stretch to say there's one for everyone. With that said, they all serve different purposes. Smaller square pillows are often preferred by petite individuals, while taller people do better with longer styles.

Features

Breathable fabric

Orthopedic knee pillows made with breathable fabrics provide comfortable, cool sleeping. Some pillows utilize porous fabrics to promote airflow, while others add layers of cooling gel. It's an important feature to consider if you're prone to night sweats or overheating.

Removable cover

Removable covers are popular because it means easy care for your orthopedic pillow. It also promotes a hygienic, sanitary sleeping environment since it gives you the opportunity to rid your pillow cover of dander, sweat, and dirt. As you can imagine, it cleans more thoroughly than spot cleaning.

Leg straps

If you're someone who tosses and turns at night or struggles with Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS), opt for an orthopedic knee pillow with leg straps. Made from flexible, breathable materials, leg straps make sure your pillow stays put, even if you roll or flip over. It also means you don't have to wake up in the middle of the night to make adjustments.

Price

Inexpensive orthopedic knee pillows cost less than $20, though their support is modest at best. Back and side sleepers in need of quality support do well with better-designed mid-range pillows closer to $25. For orthopedic knee pillows of the highest quality from premium materials, expect to pay $30 and over.

FAQ

Q. Do orthopedic knee pillows help with upper back pain?

A. Some orthopedic knee pillows are designed to also alleviate back pain, though they mostly focus on support for the lumbar area. Certain styles can be used for your neck, which may help to alleviate back pain located between the shoulders and middle back.

Q. Can I get a replacement cover for my orthopedic knee pillow?

A. You can only get them from some manufacturers. Those that sell covers often charge for them, in addition to any shipping and handling. Depending on the price of the pillow, you might be better off simply purchasing a new one altogether.

Orthopedic knee pillows we recommend

Best of the best: ComfiLife's Orthopedic Knee Pillow

Our take: Versatile enough for comfortable multi-position use from cutting-edge shape and design.

What we like: Promotes improved support and spinal alignment. Fabric is breathable and slipcover is machine washable.

What we dislike: Its compact, square design leaves some customers wanting more support.

Best bang for your buck: Cushy Form's Sciatic Nerve Pain Relief Knee Pillow

Our take: Knee pillow known for providing adequate support, especially to hip and spine area.

What we like: Popular choice for joint pain relief among those with arthritis, sciatica, and other chronic conditions.

What we dislike: Could be a bit larger, and is definitely on the firmer side.

Choice 3: Joey's Room's Half Moon Bolster Pillow

Our take: Foam honeycomb design is comfortable and breathable for those seeking softer support.

What we like: Pillow's design promotes airflow. Removable zip cover for easy cleaning.

What we dislike: Pillow could be taller to provide better knee support.

