The best occlusion training band

If your weight training isn't helping you bulk up as much as you'd like, it may be time to give blood flow restriction (BFR) training a try. BFR training involves restricting blood flow to the muscles, so you can help boost the size and strength gains you achieve from your training sessions -- and you can see those results even by lifting less than your usual maximum. But for effective BFR training, you need occlusion bands, which are usually wrapped around your legs or arms to limit the blood flow to the thighs or biceps. You want bands made of a thick fabric that holds its elasticity even with repeated use, but with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to sort through them all.

In our shopping guide, we'll show you what to look for in order to find the best occlusion bands for your next workout. We've also included some specific product recommendations, such as our top set from BFR Bands, which includes two bands that are extra thick for added durability but still comfortable to wear and easy to put on.

Considerations when choosing occlusion training bands

Length

You can find occlusion bands in a variety of lengths, so it's important to choose a set that's long enough to wrap around your biceps and thighs. Use a tape measure to measure the widest area of your upper thigh and your bicep, and then look for a set of bands that are a few inches longer than that measurement. You may want to add another couple of inches to the length, however, just to account for any muscle that you put on as you're training.

Fastener

You want your occlusion bands to stay in place while you're training, so they should have high-quality fasteners. Some bands have Velcro closures, which are easy to fasten in place but can become less secure over time. Other bands have quick-lock buckles, which are very secure. But be sure to opt for buckles that aren't too big and don't slip to avoid any pinching when you're exercising.

Features

Number of bands

The majority of occlusion bands come in sets that include two bands that can be used on either the thighs or biceps, depending on their length. Having two bands allows you to work both arms or both legs at the same time. Some sets include four bands, though, with two shorter bands for the arms and two longer bands for the legs. In general, the more bands that a set includes, the pricier it will be.

Width

Occlusion bands usually vary in width from one to two inches. Wider bands typically provide more effective results, so you're better off opting for two-inch occlusion bands if possible.

Ease of use

You want occlusion bands for your arms that are easy to put on and fasten with one hand. Some bands are specially constructed to allow for one-handed use, so opt for those if you plan to use them on your arms. Some bands also feature a quick-release button that allows you to take them off in a hurry.

Nonslip bands

Occlusion bands shouldn't be loose enough to slip around, because they won't be effective for BFR training if they're too loose. Choose nonslip bands that will stay in place to see the best possible results.

Pressure markings

When you're practicing BFR training, you don't want to guess at the amount of pressure that you're using to restrict the blood flow to your muscles. Opt for bands that have pressure markings, so you're able to see how tight they should be to provide the pressure that you're after.

Loop

The best occlusion bands feature a loop at the end, so you can hold the ends of each band in place while you're working out. Some bands use Velcro to hold the ends in place, which is even more secure.

Accessories

Some occlusion band sets include a storage or travel bag that makes it easy to take your bands with you on the road. You can also find some bands that include a workout manual or guide to help you get started with BFR training.

Price

Most occlusion bands range in price from $15 to $30. Two-band sets with thin bands and Velcro closures typically cost between $15 to $20; two-band sets with wider bands usually go for $20 to $25; and four-band sets with wide bands generally range from $25 to $30.

FAQ

Q. Is BFR training with occlusion bands safe?

A. If done correctly, BFR training is generally considered safe. That means you should avoid wrapping the bands too tight and keep your sets short, so your blood supply isn't restricted for prolonged periods. It's also crucial to stop your workout immediately if you notice any numbness or pain. If you have vascular issues like blood clots or DVT, though, you shouldn't try BFR training. In general, it's a good idea to get your doctor's approval before starting any new workout routine.

Q. Who does BFR training with occlusion bands work best for?

A. Occlusion band training is ideal for anyone who wants to quickly improve their lean muscle mass but doesn't necessarily want to lift heavy weights. Women can benefit from it, as can anyone recovering from an injury. It's also a good choice if you're interested in rapid muscle size gains.

Occlusion training bands we recommend

Best of the best: BFR's Occlusion Training Bands

Our take: The perfect occlusion bands for anyone new to BFR training because they're easy to put on and just as easy to take off.

What we like: Comes with two bands, so you're able to work both legs or arms at the same time. Bands are two inches in width for added effectiveness, comfortable to wear, and feature a simple on/off locking mechanism. Loops secure the ends of the bands during workouts.

What we dislike: Buckle can pinch the skin, so you may have to wear the bands over a shirt.

Best bang for your buck: Superpump!'s Kaatsu-inspired Training Straps

Our take: Excellent bands if you aren't a fan of buckle closures.The hook-and-loop closures offer comfort, just enough tightness, and full range of motion

What we like: Bands are one-and-a-half inches wide. Features a slightly elastic, high-tensile webbing for improved durability. Hook-and-loop closures are military grade. Bands come on and off quickly and easily.

What we dislike: Can feel somewhat stiff and may pinch.

Choice 3: Ronin Wraps' BFR Occlusion Bands

Our take: A set of four bands that can be used comfortably for both the arms and the legs for effective BFR training.

What we like: Includes two bands in each size: one-and-a-quarter-inch wide and 23.5-inch long bands for the arms and two-inch wide and 39.5-inch long bands for the legs. Features easy-to-use buckles. Comes with an ebook user's guide and workout instructions for both the arms and legs.

What we dislike: Bands can come loose while you're working out, so you may have to stop to tighten them.

