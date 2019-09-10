The best OBDII scanner

Anyone who's driven a vehicle has had an error light pop up on the dashboard at some point. You have a few options when this happens: you can take the vehicle directly to a mechanic for diagnosis, you can take some black duct tape and cover the error light (this is the out-of-sight, out-of-mind option, which is not recommended), or you can plug in an OBDII scanner, which displays error codes for you, helping you figure out the problem and what to do about it.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. Our favorite model is the Autel MaxiDiag Elite OBDII Code Scanner, which works fast and solves nearly all error codes.

Considerations when choosing OBDII scanners

OBDII scanners -- also called OBD2 scanners -- are available in a few different configurations.

Handheld

A handheld scanner fits in the palm of your hand, making it easy to work inside the vehicle. These scanners perform adequately for many vehicle owners, delivering error codes that commonly occur. The handheld scanner design also has a reasonable price point versus larger units.

Computer-sized

Large OBDII scanners are similar in size to a computer monitor and desktop computer. These are commonly found in professional repair shops. They have the processing capacity that allows technicians to diagnose tricky error codes. However, they are extremely expensive, meaning only pros may be able to use them often enough to justify the cost.

Wired vs. wireless connection

The majority of OBDII scanners use a cable that connects to the OBDII port inside the car. However, newer vehicles and scanners can make use of a WiFi or Bluetooth connection to pass data back and forth. Some scanners must connect to a smartphone, laptop, or tablet to actually download the data wirelessly.

Features

Display screen

With a display screen, you can see the error code clearly on the device. Without a screen, you have to download the data from the scanner to a computer, tablet, or smartphone to see the codes.

Inspection and maintenance

For those who live in a state where regular vehicle inspections are required, certain models of OBDII scanners can perform this function. The I/M feature on a scanner tells you ahead of time whether your vehicle should pass the inspection, or what steps you should take to fix issues.

Storage area

If you'd like to see a history of your scanning jobs, select a device that has the ability to store data. Should you have a problem with your vehicle over time, you can see how the problem has progressed with the codes in a memory storage area.

Usage while driving

Certain vehicle error codes only appear when the car is in use. If you want to use the OBDII scanner while driving, seek a model that has this capability. Some scanners need the car in park to work.

OBDII scanner prices

Consumer-level OBDII scanners cost between $20 and $500. Those who regularly want to fix their own vehicles at home want a scanner near the top of the range. A professional repair shop could spend up to $10,000 on a scanner.

FAQ

Q. How can an OBDII scanner help someone like me who cannot repair a car?

A. The scanner's error code could reveal a simple problem you can fix yourself, like a loose gas cap. Additionally, with your own scanner, you can ensure a repair shop is not trying to charge you for unneeded repairs.

Q. How do I know if my car can use an OBDII scanner?

A. The majority of vehicles with a 1996 model year or newer can use these scanners. All scanners and vehicles should have compatible ports, simplifying the connection.

OBDII scanners we recommend

Best of the best: Autel MaxiDiag Elite OBDII Code Scanner

Our take: Works quickly to decipher a wide variety of codes from vehicles 1996 and newer, giving you the best performance on the market.

What we like: Scanner's software is easy to update with the latest information and vehicle codes.

What we dislike: More expensive than other OBDII scanners.

Best bang for your buck: ANCEL Enhanced OBDII Code Scanner

Our take: Doesn't read as many codes as some other OBDII scanners, but it's accurate for common codes.

What we like: Low price point. Software upgrades with updated codes are free for the life of the unit.

What we dislike: May not be able to decipher codes for odd problems.

Choice 3: Innova Diagnostic OBDII Code Scanner

Our take: One of the easiest OBDII scanners to use, and it's accurate for diagnosing simple problems.

What we like: Includes a large display screen, so you can easily figure out what's happening. Works with most 1996 and newer vehicles.

What we dislike: Price could be lower. Not the best tool for those who own large pickup trucks.

